Strategies for Choosing the Right Bioanalytical Partner to Accelerate Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The webinar provides a free opportunity to learn about identifying CROs that work as team extensions versus those who only fulfill requirements. The webinar provides knowledge about key features that make top CROs stand out through their communication and transparency alongside follow-through and adaptability. The webinar speakers will present the faint indicators which show that a CRO does not meet bioanalytical objectives. The speakers will present vital evaluation criteria to determine a CRO's suitability including LC-MS/MS expertise and mass spectrometry capabilities and regulatory compliance understanding. Attendees will learn methods to evaluate the organizational framework and cultural values of CROs to prevent mismatch. Through real-world illustrations the speakers will demonstrate successful and unsuccessful CRO partnership strategies while providing guidance on establishing enduring relationships with CROs.
TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A bioanalytical partner that proves helpful to your drug development project will either become your main supporter or your most significant challenge.
A true partner integrates seamlessly into your project management strategy, ensuring GLP compliance and keeping a program on track.
Two industry veterans who have spent over 15 years in biotech, pharma and CROs will present their learned experiences about distinguishing partners from vendors during the webinar. The webinar will provide concrete strategies for CRO selection that cover LC-MS/MS and mass spectrometry and complete regulatory compliance details.
You can register now to obtain both clarity and confidence when selecting a bioanalytical CRO that advances your program.
Join Jennifer Zimmer, PhD, Laboratory Director, Alturas Analytics; Stephanie Pasas-Farmer, PhD, Founder and President, BioData Solutions; and Katherine Yahvah, PhD, Laboratory Manager, Alturas Analytics, for the live webinar on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
You can find additional event details or registration information at Strategies for Choosing the Right Bioanalytical Partner to Accelerate Drug Development.
