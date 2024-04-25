Strategies for Global Clinical Trials: Clinical Research Without Borders, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The speakers will discuss global regulations (understanding import/export rules), managing international site arrangements for seamless logistical support and navigating ethical considerations across diverse cultures and regulatory environments. Post this

For example, cross-border enrollment has emerged as an increasingly crucial factor as it enhances participant diversity (which is vital for the generalizability of trial outcomes) and speeds up trial completion by accessing larger participant pools, thereby accelerating therapy development. The speakers will discuss global regulations (understanding import/export rules), managing international site arrangements for seamless logistical support and navigating ethical considerations across diverse cultures and regulatory environments.

The speakers will share their insights and strategies for effectively globalizing clinical trials, providing a comprehensive understanding of clinical operations. The ability to innovate and flexibly develop processes to meet the needs of specific countries is key for clinical trials. With the objective to reach more diverse participant groups, the need for such adaptability is intensifying.

This webinar will help demystify the complexities of global clinical trials, striving towards a more efficient and inclusive research environment. The speakers will also explore how clinical trials are contributing to advancements in healthcare globally.

Register for this webinar today to broaden the knowledge required for achieving success in the rapidly evolving landscape of global clinical trials.

Join Afshawn Chakamian, Director, Program Management, Avidity Biosciences; KimberLee Heidmann, EVP, Patient Experience and Customer Success, Scout; Amy Raymond, PhD, PMP, Executive Director, Therapeutic Strategy Lead, Cellular and Genetic Medicines, Worldwide Clinical Trials; and Scott Schliebner, Clinical Strategist & Consultant, Self-Employed, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategies for Global Clinical Trials: Clinical Research Without Borders.

