Strategies for Sustainable Purification of Peptides Using Flash Chromatography, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how automated flash chromatography can reduce solvent consumption and improve the efficiency of peptide purification processes. Attendees will learn practical strategies for integrating greener practices into purification workflows. The featured speaker will discuss how to optimize flash methods to achieve high-purity peptides.
TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traditionally, peptide purification has relied on preparative high-performance liquid chromatography (prep-HPLC), known for its excellent resolution and impurity removal. However, this method is often hampered by low column loading capacity and extended purification times, which makes it inefficient and difficult to scale. In response to these challenges, sustainable flash chromatography can be an alternative to prep-HPLC.
Automated reversed-phase flash purification offers a fast, flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods, enabling researchers to purify synthetic peptides efficiently and redirect their efforts toward more important tasks. This approach addresses issues such as molecule-specific optimization, scale-up difficulties and the inefficiencies of current processes, providing a greener and more efficient solution.
As the demand for greener practices in chemistry labs grows, efforts to reduce waste generation and increase the use of safer solvents have become critical for organizations and research groups synthesizing and purifying peptides. Suboptimal purification techniques significantly increase solvent consumption and lead to duplicated efforts when initial purifications fail. Furthermore, solvents commonly used in peptide purification are now under scrutiny, leading to increasing use restrictions and the need for safer, more sustainable alternatives.
In this webinar, the expert speaker will explore how innovative purification strategies can help advance green initiatives. They will present strategies behind sustainable flash purification of peptides, focusing on how they reduce solvent consumption, minimize purification time while maximizing final purity. Additionally, they will discuss how this technology can help meet the evolving needs of peptide synthesis and purification while supporting a more environmentally conscious approach to laboratory practices.
Register for this webinar today to discover how sustainable flash purification is transforming peptide purification.
Join Austin Schlirf, Application Scientist, Biotage®, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategies for Sustainable Purification of Peptides Using Flash Chromatography.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article