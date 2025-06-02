Strategies for Sustainable Purification of Peptides Using Flash Chromatography, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As the demand for greener practices in chemistry labs grows, efforts to reduce waste generation and increase the use of safer solvents have become critical for organizations and research groups synthesizing and purifying peptides. Post this

As the demand for greener practices in chemistry labs grows, efforts to reduce waste generation and increase the use of safer solvents have become critical for organizations and research groups synthesizing and purifying peptides. Suboptimal purification techniques significantly increase solvent consumption and lead to duplicated efforts when initial purifications fail. Furthermore, solvents commonly used in peptide purification are now under scrutiny, leading to increasing use restrictions and the need for safer, more sustainable alternatives.

In this webinar, the expert speaker will explore how innovative purification strategies can help advance green initiatives. They will present strategies behind sustainable flash purification of peptides, focusing on how they reduce solvent consumption, minimize purification time while maximizing final purity. Additionally, they will discuss how this technology can help meet the evolving needs of peptide synthesis and purification while supporting a more environmentally conscious approach to laboratory practices.

Register for this webinar today to discover how sustainable flash purification is transforming peptide purification.

Join Austin Schlirf, Application Scientist, Biotage®, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategies for Sustainable Purification of Peptides Using Flash Chromatography.

