Strategies That Drive Effective Signal Detection in Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

These realities can lead to more "noise" in trial data, potentially obscuring meaningful clinical outcomes and hindering development of novel therapeutics if effective signal detection strategies are not implemented.

In this webinar, attendees will learn tactics and hear case examples of various strategies clinical trial teams are deploying to improve data signal clarity and enhance the reliability of their study outcomes in preclinical AD. The expert speakers will describe the processes and benefits of:

Strategic rater selection, robust qualification criteria and tailored training programs

Central monitoring using both algorithmic, data-based review, as well as risk-based expert review of rater performance to flag errors and provide timely feedback to raters

Remote, decentralized assessment options for preclinical populations such as central review and central rating using small groups of expert clinicians to administer/score scales remotely, enabling those sites lacking specialized raters to participate, increasing participant diversity and reducing participant burden

eCOA form optimization to prevent common rater errors and enhance user experience for raters with effective data capture tools

The expert speakers will share first-hand experiences with the nuances of administering clinical outcome assessments to this specific patient population and provide tactics to deploy strong endpoint data quality programs for preclinical AD trials.

Register for this webinar to gain insights into how teams are overcoming the unique challenges of preclinical Alzheimer's disease clinical trials.

Join experts from Cogstate, Dr. Kaycee Sink, MD, MAS, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Svenja Wacker, PhD, Neuropsychology Science Director, for the live webinar on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategies That Drive Effective Signal Detection in Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials.

