Strategies to Avoid Lawsuits and Mitigate Hiring Risks: Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference

Andersen, an authority in Claim General Liability at Travelers Insurance, will delve into the profound impact of nuclear verdicts on US businesses. He underscores the importance of humanizing companies and addresses the social trends contributing to these verdicts, urging proactive measures. This session covers pivotal insights, including the exponential rise of corporate nuclear verdicts from almost $5 billion in 2020 to over $18 billion in 2022, and the intensifying aggression of the plaintiffs' bar. It underscores the indispensable role CFOs play in grasping and mitigating emerging risks, especially concerning the workforce.

Professor Cappelli is the New York Times best-selling author of "Our Least Important Asset Why the Relentless Focus on Finance and Accounting Is Bad for Business and Employee" Peter's groundbreaking insights shed light on how short-term shareholder value pursuits can compromise workforce quality and productivity. He discusses the pitfalls of viewing employees as mere costs and explores the challenges associated with hiring mistakes and the proliferation of contract workers.

According to Travelers' research, 67% of CFOs have sole responsibility for purchasing decisions regarding property and casualty insurance, underscoring the imperative to better understand current and emerging risks, especially concerning the workforce, as a pivotal aspect of strategic planning. Jack McCullough, President and Founder of the CFO Leadership Council, remarked, "When Travelers spoke at our leadership conference last fall, it was one of the highest-rated presentations we have hosted over our sixteen conferences. We are thrilled to be partnering with them again this year. Adding an industry icon like Professor Cappelli is sure to deliver a unique perspective to the 300 CFOs in attendance."

Over 300 senior financial leaders from diverse industries converge in person for a dynamic exchange of experiences and strategies in today's challenging business environment. The Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference is designed to empower leaders, fostering business transformation and performance while prioritizing sustainable growth for companies.

This event is more than just an assembly of financial leaders; it's an immersive experience designed to empower CFOs with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of modern finance. Surround yourself with high-level finance leaders who speak your language and gain invaluable insights into the current financial landscape.

Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference | Boston, MA | June 4-6th, 2024

The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. . Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,500+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

Peter Cappelli is the George W. Taylor Professor of Management at The Wharton School and a bestselling author. Keith Andersen leads Claim General Liability at Travelers Insurance, overseeing operational excellence and litigation strategies.

