Strategies to Educate and Support the Entire Patient Network in Rare Disease, Oncology and Complex Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to build strong relationships with patient advocacy groups and develop targeted education for diverse patient populations and care networks. Attendees will gain insight into strategies for implementing ongoing support that reduces participant burden and enhances data quality throughout the trial. The featured speaker will share real-world lessons from a case study on the impact of education, empathy and patient network engagement on clinical trial success.
TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's complex and competitive clinical trial landscape, participant education and support have emerged as critical success factors, particularly in rare disease and oncology research. Well-informed patients not only make better enrollment decisions but also demonstrate higher retention rates and provide more accurate data throughout the trial. Yet, many organizations struggle to implement comprehensive education and support strategies that adequately address the needs of patients and their care networks.
A dedicated patient engagement approach can transform clinical trials by building trust, improving outcomes and creating lasting relationships with patient communities that will positively impact both current and future studies. In this webinar, the featured speakers will share practical strategies for developing patient education programs that meet participants where they are, at every step of the clinical trial journey.
The upcoming webinar will feature Jill Anne Castle, MEd, as the guest speaker. Jill has been a state and national advocate in both education and healthcare systems for over 20 years. As a parent of a child with a rare disease and a behavioral science expert, she brings powerful, real-world insight into how education, empathy and support across the patient network can drive meaningful impact in clinical research. Don't miss her unique perspective on bridging lived experience with professional practice.
Topics will include:
- Building meaningful relationships with patient advocacy organizations and patient communities
- Developing targeted education materials that address the unique needs and expectations of different patient populations and their care networks
- Implementing continuous support mechanisms that minimize participant burden and maximize data quality
- Leveraging patient education to build trust and relationships that extend beyond the trial through regulatory approval and commercialization
- Real-world insight through a compelling case study on how education, empathy and support across the patient network can transform clinical research outcomes
Register for this webinar to learn how tailored education and engagement strategies can strengthen the entire patient network, contributing to better trial performance across challenging therapeutic areas.
Join Paula Orandash, Director, Patient Engagement, Ergomed Clinical Research; and Jill Anne Castle, MEd, Director of Education and Patient Advocacy, Little Hercules Foundation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategies to Educate and Support the Entire Patient Network in Rare Disease, Oncology and Complex Clinical Trials.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article