Strategies to Educate and Support the Entire Patient Network in Rare Disease, Oncology and Complex Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

the featured speakers will share practical strategies for developing patient education programs that meet participants where they are, at every step of the clinical trial journey Post this

The upcoming webinar will feature Jill Anne Castle, MEd, as the guest speaker. Jill has been a state and national advocate in both education and healthcare systems for over 20 years. As a parent of a child with a rare disease and a behavioral science expert, she brings powerful, real-world insight into how education, empathy and support across the patient network can drive meaningful impact in clinical research. Don't miss her unique perspective on bridging lived experience with professional practice.

Topics will include:

Building meaningful relationships with patient advocacy organizations and patient communities

Developing targeted education materials that address the unique needs and expectations of different patient populations and their care networks

Implementing continuous support mechanisms that minimize participant burden and maximize data quality

Leveraging patient education to build trust and relationships that extend beyond the trial through regulatory approval and commercialization

Real-world insight through a compelling case study on how education, empathy and support across the patient network can transform clinical research outcomes

Register for this webinar to learn how tailored education and engagement strategies can strengthen the entire patient network, contributing to better trial performance across challenging therapeutic areas.

Join Paula Orandash, Director, Patient Engagement, Ergomed Clinical Research; and Jill Anne Castle, MEd, Director of Education and Patient Advocacy, Little Hercules Foundation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategies to Educate and Support the Entire Patient Network in Rare Disease, Oncology and Complex Clinical Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks