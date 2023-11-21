Strategies to Prevent Contamination in a Cell Culture Lab, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights on recognizing and identifying various cell culture contamination to ensure the reliability and reproducibility of experimental data. Attendees will learn how to identify the most common types and sources of contamination. The featured speaker will share best practices to keep a lab contamination-free.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contamination is an everyday challenge in cell culture labs. Undetected or ignored contamination endangers the reliability and reproducibility of experimental data. In this webinar, attendees will learn how to recognize and identify different types of contaminants. The featured speaker will give practical tips for preventing contamination by incorporating standard procedures into daily culture practices.