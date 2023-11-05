Strategxy Launches Diversified Business Consulting Firm Empowering Entrepreneurs

Introducing Strategxy: A dynamic business consulting firm dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs across diverse industries to transform their ideas into reality.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the official launch of Strategxy, a dynamic and diversified business consulting firm poised to revolutionize the industry. Strategxy, founded by renowned serial entrepreneur and angel investor, Henry Horn, provides start-up and small business consulting services across various sectors, including Real Estate, Hospitality, Retail and Service, as well as Food and Beverage. In addition to traditional industries, Strategxy has an Entertainment consulting division focused on the reality television space and with a global mindset, the firm also specializes in assisting U.S. based businesses seeking entry into international markets and overseas companies venturing into the U.S. market.

Under the visionary leadership of Henry Horn, Strategxy combines expertise, experience, and innovation to guide businesses towards efficient ramp-up and a higher chance of success. Leveraging an extensive network and deep industry knowledge of its consultants, Strategxy offers a unique blend of strategic insights, tactical guidance, and actionable solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of each client.

Mr. Horn, an accomplished entrepreneur, has an impressive history of working with global brands in emerging Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Japan over the last decade. In his duality as a founder and country partner for renowned global brands, Mr. Horn has cemented his reputation as a trailblazer in the industry. In 2019, Mr. Horn further showcased his vision with the launch of the SOHO Club Credit Card in partnership with Wing Bank and Mastercard, catering to the underbanked population of consumers.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Strategxy," said Henry Horn, Founder and CEO of Strategxy. "Our mission is to empower businesses, both locally and globally, by offering strategic guidance and expertise they need to thrive in today's dynamic market. With our extraordinary service offerings across a broad spectrum of industries and a team of talented consultants, we are confident in our ability to drive transformative results."

Strategxy sets itself apart from other business consulting firms by providing an out-of-the-box suite of services, undefined by traditional rules, and remaining flexible to evolve its offerings and solutions. Strategxy runs its own in-house marketing agency and digital services division. This unique combination allows clients access a full range of resources and expertise under one roof, providing a seamless and efficient experience. As a one-stop shop, Strategxy ensures that clients receive holistic support throughout their business journey, from strategic planning to execution and beyond.

About Strategxy

The letter X in the word Strategxy holds significant meaning, symbolizing unlimited possibilities for entrepreneurs. It represents a mindset that embraces innovation, adaptability, and the willingness to explore uncharted territories. The inclusion of the letter X in Strategxy signifies the firm's commitment to breaking traditional boundaries and offering transformative solutions. It serves as a reminder that with Strategxy's guidance, entrepreneurs can overcome any obstacles and achieve remarkable success, without limitations or predetermined boundaries. The letter X embodies the belief that there are no limits to what entrepreneurs can accomplish when empowered with the right strategies and support.

Strategxy is headquartered in California with offices in Los Angeles and expanding globally, strategically positioning itself at the heart of innovation and entrepreneurship in all locales. The firm's flexibility to expand to new markets allows them to tap into vibrant business communities and forge valuable partnerships, further enhancing their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients. For more information about Strategxy and its comprehensive business consulting services, please visit www.strategxy.com.

About Henry Horn

Henry Horn is the Founder and CEO of Strategxy Inc., a diversified consulting firm. Concurrently with Strategxy, he is a partner at Advantas Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm and CEO of Henry Horn Group, a luxury real estate brokerage and consultancy. Prior to his current roles, he was the Chairman of the SOHO Diversified Group of Companies, a leading retail conglomerate in emerging Southeast Asia, representing brands from across the globe.

Mr. Horn was also the former CEO of Horn & Co., a San Francisco based diversified real estate services and risk management firm which was acquired; Founder of Steelio, an independent American watch company, as mentioned in the U.S. Global Clock & Watch Report; President of Goldenfruit, Inc. a private sustainable grower focusing on niche exotic fruits; Founder of Yadah Network, a telecommunications comparison shopping engine affiliated with some of the largest telecom companies in the U.S. He started his professional career as an executive with Verizon Communications, Inc. where he developed key business relationships with Fortune 100 companies, such as Microsoft, Oracle, and Cisco Systems.

Henry Horn resolved to pursue his ambition of being a global entrepreneur and effecting positive social change by providing growth opportunities to others. Through the ventures he either founded or directly invested in, Mr. Horn has been able to solidify his quest by being the main driving force behind companies that have collectively provided hundreds of jobs. He brings over 30 years of well-earned experience dealing with a wide range of global clientele and offers invaluable real-world expertise in branding, luxury marketing and business operations.

Kiri Hartig, Strategxy Inc., 1 310.526.7050, [email protected], www.strategxy.com

