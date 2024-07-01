Strategy Law, LLP is pleased to announce that LMA Law, LLP has joined Strategy Law, LLP

Managing Partner, Tamara Pow, states that, ""We are excited to have the team from LMA Law join Strategy Law. Their people are highly respected in the legal field and in our community and their practice areas complement ours. Together we are a stronger firm for our clients." Post this

Lucy Lofrumento was a founding partner of LMA Law, LLP. Her practice areas focus on real property, land use and development, including joint ventures, acquisitions, sales, leasing, governmental permits, public private partnerships, CEQA and other environmental requirements, conservation easements, design and construction contracts, accessibility requirements, utility and energy agreements, CC&Rs and owners associations, title insurance, tax-deferred exchanges, brokerage agreements, property management, property taxes, and related matters. Prior to founding LMA Law, LLP in 2014, Lucy was with various local Bay Area law firms including as a shareholder at Silicon Valley Law Group.

Frank Maiorana was also a founding partner of LMA Law, LLP. His practice focuses on multifaceted commercial real estate transactions including acquisition, disposition, development, and financing of all types of commercial real property, title insurance, tax-deferred exchanges, brokerage agreements, property management, leasing, including ground, space, and build-to-suit leasing for landlords and tenants, as well as real estate syndications and private placements. Prior to founding LMA Law, LLP in 2014 with Lucy, Frank was also a shareholder at local Bay Area firm, Silicon Valley Law Group.

Michael Schachter's practice areas focus on both commercial real estate and business transactions. In his commercial real estate practice he works with private real estate investors, investment companies and public companies on joint ventures, acquisitions, development, construction, financing, leasing, and dispositions. In his business and corporate practice, Michael's practice focuses on mergers, stock sales, asset acquisitions, reorganizations, entity formation, financing, private placements, and general corporate representation. Prior to joining LMA Law, LLP was a partner at other Bay Area law firms and headed the opening of the Walnut Creek office of Ropers Majeski PC.

Managing Partner, Tamara Pow, states that, ""We are excited to have the team from LMA Law join Strategy Law. Their people are highly respected in the legal field and in our community and their practice areas complement ours. Together we are a stronger firm for our clients."

About Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm with its main office in downtown San Jose and an additional office in Danville. Clients are located throughout the Bay Area, the State of California, domestically, and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate, Technology Transfer, and E-Commerce.

For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.

