Stratevi Expands Market Access Expertise with the Appointment of Lauren Elliott and the Launch of Access Communications Offering

Stratevi welcomes Lauren Elliott as Senior Principal, Market Access, and introduces a new Access & Reimbursement Communications capability – further strengthening Stratevi's recent integration into the Assembled Intelligence platform.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratevi LLC, a boutique health economics, outcomes research (HEOR), market access and medical consulting firm, today announced two major developments: the appointment of Lauren Elliott as Senior Principal, Market Access, and the launch of a dedicated access communications capability designed to help pharmaceutical and life sciences manufacturers translate product value into clear, compelling narratives and communications for a variety of access stakeholders.

These announcements come on the heels of Stratevi joining Assembled Intelligence, a uniquely integrated healthcare communications and commercialization platform that unites some of the most innovative and fastest-growing specialist agencies in healthcare. Assembled Intelligence combines fearless creativity with scientific rigor, real-world insights, and constant innovation –

enabling Stratevi to accelerate its vision of integrated HEOR, Access, Medical, and Commercial solutions for client partners.

Daniele Severi Bruni, Chief Access Officer, Stratevi, commented, "Lauren's deep expertise in managed markets and payer marketing strengthens our ability to deliver integrated market access strategies for clients. Coupled with our new access communications offering – and the resources of Assembled Intelligence – we're ensuring that evidence-based strategies are not only robust but also resonate with access gatekeepers, driving coverage, access, and patient affordability."

Mark Lydiatt, CEO, Assembled Intelligence, added, "Stratevi's expanded capabilities and Lauren's appointment exemplify our commitment to delivering smarter, connected solutions across the product lifecycle and commercialization continuum. Together, we're helping clients move from insight to impact – ensuring that value and evidence is clearly communicated and access achieved. Execution of these exciting new services will be delivered in collaboration with our existing medical, commercial, RWE and omnichannel experts."

Lauren Elliott brings over 17 years of experience in healthcare marketing and advertising with a strong focus on managed markets and the payer landscape. She has built and led high-performing teams with expertise across traditional and digital marketing. Her specialties include product launches, market access strategy, B2B communications, and patient and provider engagement. Lauren holds an undergraduate degree in Communications and Spanish from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Lauren reflected, "I'm thrilled to join Stratevi and help clients navigate the evolving access landscape. By combining strategic planning with tailored communications, we can bridge the gap between value generation and real-world access – ultimately improving outcomes for patients."

Expanded Capability: Access & Reimbursement Communications

Stratevi now offers end-to-end access communications services that complement its core value and access offering. With the addition of this capability, Stratevi can now help manufacturers:

Translate clinical and economic value into clear, compliant, and compelling communications for access audiences

Support coverage decisions, access pathways, and sustained product performance

Deliver tailored strategies across the product lifecycle—from pre-launch to in-line optimization

Equip account managers with tools and training for impactful payer engagements

Provide reimbursement support to remove administrative barriers and accelerate patient access

By integrating value strategy and evidence generation with strategic communication, Stratevi enables clients to move from strong value propositions on paper to consistent understanding and alignment among stakeholders who determine coverage and affordability.

About Stratevi

Stratevi partners with pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device manufacturers to strategically generate and creatively communicate evidence of product value to ensure optimal access to therapy and enhance health outcomes. Stratevi has developed differentiated products and services, including StrateLaunch®, StratePulse®, StrateReview®, StrateVision®, StrateFlow®, and StratePlay®. Offices in Santa Monica, CA and Boston, MA. Learn more at http://www.stratevi.com.

About Assembled Intelligence

Assembled Intelligence is a unified healthcare communications platform built to accelerate impact across the product lifecycle. A collective of minds – curious, creative, and connected by purpose – Assembled Intelligence combines the capabilities of strategy, science, creative, media, technology, and medical communications and connects agencies and experts under one strategically integrated model.

