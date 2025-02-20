Stratevi Launches Medical Affairs Practice to Deliver Integrated Medical, Evidence, and Value Strategy

With the addition of Sean Brugger, PhD, Stratevi is now capable of fully delivering integrated HEOR, Pricing/Market Access, and Medical solutions for its biopharma and medical device client partners.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratevi LLC, a boutique health economics, outcomes research, pricing and market access firm, is proud to announce the launch of its medical affairs practice. This strategic extension will allow Stratevi to more comprehensively address its client partner needs.

Stratevi has appointed Sean Brugger, PhD, to lead the firm's expansion into medical affairs, including field medical. He will be based in Stratevi's Santa Monica, CA office and will report to Stratevi's CEO, Josh Epstein, PhD.

"As we head into our 10th year, we are thrilled to have Sean bring to the team a highly specialized and complementary set of skills," said Josh. "Integrating medical affairs drives our vision to grow Stratevi by enhancing value for our client partners as they develop and launch innovative products. Adding a medical perspective will also benefit many of our branded offerings, and particularly our StrateLaunch engagements, where we provide cross-functional strategic and executional support to biopharma manufacturers."

Sean also commented that, "it is really exciting to be joining this talented team of health economic and market access professionals. I look forward to bringing strategic medical affairs thinking to our client partners, while helping companies innovate and capitalize on the significant opportunity to leverage field medical teams to deliver value."

Sean brings over 20 years of experience in medical affairs and field medical, having worked in both Global and US roles at major international manufacturers including Alexion, Amgen, Arcutis, Baxter and Roche. His in-depth knowledge spans all aspects of medical affairs including medical communications and medical information, in addition to building and running large field medical teams. While working in many disease areas, he has expertise in immunology, hepatology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, hematology, bone biology and medical genetics. Sean holds a BS in Genetics from the University of California Davis and a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Southern California.

About Stratevi®

Stratevi is a boutique professional services firm that partners with pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device manufacturers to strategically generate and creatively communicate evidence of product value to ensure optimal access to therapy and enhance health outcomes. Stratevi has developed several differentiated products and services, including StrateLaunch®, StrateFlow® StratePulse®, StrateReview®, StrateVision® and StratePlay®. Stratevi has offices in both Santa Monica, CA and Boston, MA. To learn more, please visit www.stratevi.com or connect via LinkedIn.

