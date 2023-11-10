Stratevi Launches Novel Software Platform - StrateFlow™ - specifically designed for HEOR, Medical and Access Departments within the BioPharma Industry.

We believe StrateFlow specifically addresses key unmet evidence and access needs for HEOR, Medical and Access teams in BioPharma and will make our clients' work lives easier and more impactful. Post this

"Leveraging these insights, together with our own industry knowledge and the expertise we have gathered building software solutions for clients over the last few years, we have developed StrateFlow. We believe StrateFlow specifically addresses these needs and will provide a solution that makes our clients' work lives easier and more impactful" added CCO, Tim Brown.

StrateFlow is initially comprised of 3 key modules – the Project Planner enables you to effectively track all HEOR, Medical and Access activities, manage your budgets, incorporate learnings from previous experiences and enable decision making through easy-to-read dashboards. The Evidence Hub is a one-stop-shop for all of your evidence needs. Once tagged, every deliverable is organized and searchable by value message, product and indication. The Evidence Hub also captures real world impact, while sharing learnings across the organization. The HTA Optimizer helps to plan and manage HTA submissions around the world. Enabling enhanced communication between Global and country affiliates, the HTA Optimizer documents key decisions, facilitates decision making and captures best practices. StrateFlow is fully customizable to clients' needs and will be further enhanced via a robust product roadmap moving forward.

To learn more or to request a demo, please go to www.strateflow.com.

About Stratevi®

Stratevi is a boutique professional services firm that partners with pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device manufacturers to strategically generate and creatively communicate evidence of product value to ensure optimal access to therapy and enhance health outcomes. Stratevi has developed several differentiated products and services, including StrateFlow™, StrateLaunch™, StratePulse®, StrateReview™, StrateVision® and StratePlay®. Stratevi has offices in both Santa Monica, CA and Boston, MA. To learn more, please visit www.stratevi.com or connect via LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Felicia Lewinstein, Stratevi, 1 1-844-787-8384, [email protected], www.stratevi.com

SOURCE Stratevi