Stratos, a Crypto-focused VC Firm, Shares 109% Net Return for Liquid Token Fund in Q1, Driven Mostly by Positions in Solana and Memecoins

We're very pleased to share such high returns with our LPs, who are aligned with our investment philosophy, which is based on investing early and with conviction in high-quality projects with exceptional teams. Post this

In line with their forward-thinking approach to investing, Stratos continues to monitor emerging trends and tech within the crypto space with a focus on innovation. Currently the firm recognizes the potential of Layer-2 solutions for the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Palley added, "We currently have our eye on innovation happening on Bitcoin with the rise of Layer-2s. There is a lot of opportunity for innovation by leveraging the most secure network for more than the ledger itself. A significant next step for global bitcoin adoption is scaling transactions in a trustless way and increasing the utility and reach of the Bitcoin network as a whole."

To learn more about Stratos, visit: https://www.stratos.xyz/

For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at (310) 260-7901 or Jonathan(at)Melrosepr(dot)com

About Stratos

Stratos is an industry-leading VC firm focused on early-stage crypto projects. Leveraging deep research expertise, Stratos invests in top founders with conviction at the earliest stages. With a track record of backing numerous leading companies in the space, often as a lead investor, the Stratos portfolio includes Fuel Network, Space and Time, Dymension, and others. The Stratos team brings together extensive experience in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and technology to provide exceptional and targeted founder support.

Media Contact

Jonathan Duran, Melrose PR, 3102607901, [email protected], https://www.melrosepr.com/

SOURCE Stratos