Stratos, a Crypto-focused VC Firm, Shares 109% Net Return for Liquid Token Fund in Q1, Driven Mostly by Positions in Solana and Memecoins

Stratos' most recent early-stage venture fund is valued at 25x net as of Q1 with the successful launch of Dymension.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratos, a VC firm focused on early-stage crypto projects with close to $500M assets under management, shares its Q1 gains showcasing a 137% return (109% net) for their liquid token fund and a total net value of over 25x for their second early-stage venture fund. The liquid token fund saw substantial gains primarily from its holdings in Solana, Nosana, and $WIF (Dog Wif Hat), a popular memecoin that yielded a 300X return for the fund. The venture fund growth was driven in part by Stratos' early investment in Dymension, a modular blockchain built to power the internet of RollApps.
Rennick Palley, Founding Partner at Stratos, shared, "We're very pleased to share such high returns with our LPs, who are aligned with our investment philosophy, which is based on investing early and with conviction in high-quality projects with exceptional teams. One aspect of our approach that may be more unique among our peer group is that we incorporate memecoins into our liquid fund portfolio. Memecoins have consistently outperformed other digital assets, have limited correlation to other alts sectors, and function as pure monetary assets with theoretically uncapped upside. As an example, we started buying WIF around $0.01 in December, delivering a 300X return since then for our liquid token fund."
In line with their forward-thinking approach to investing, Stratos continues to monitor emerging trends and tech within the crypto space with a focus on innovation. Currently the firm recognizes the potential of Layer-2 solutions for the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Palley added, "We currently have our eye on innovation happening on Bitcoin with the rise of Layer-2s. There is a lot of opportunity for innovation by leveraging the most secure network for more than the ledger itself. A significant next step for global bitcoin adoption is scaling transactions in a trustless way and increasing the utility and reach of the Bitcoin network as a whole."
To learn more about Stratos, visit: https://www.stratos.xyz/
For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at (310) 260-7901 or Jonathan(at)Melrosepr(dot)com
About Stratos
Stratos is an industry-leading VC firm focused on early-stage crypto projects. Leveraging deep research expertise, Stratos invests in top founders with conviction at the earliest stages. With a track record of backing numerous leading companies in the space, often as a lead investor, the Stratos portfolio includes Fuel Network, Space and Time, Dymension, and others. The Stratos team brings together extensive experience in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and technology to provide exceptional and targeted founder support.
Media Contact
Jonathan Duran, Melrose PR, 3102607901, [email protected], https://www.melrosepr.com/
SOURCE Stratos
Share this article