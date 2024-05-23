Stratosphere Networks Expands with New Advisory Team Member

IT is one of the most vital aspects of any company, and I'm eager to leverage our resources and expertise to help businesses find the best tech solutions. Post this

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the Stratosphere Networks technology advisory team," Goldbeck said. "IT is one of the most vital aspects of any company, and I'm eager to leverage our resources and expertise to help businesses find the best tech solutions."

As part of Stratosphere's team of trusted advisors, he will utilize his expertise and experience to expand the company's presence and establish new partnerships.

"We're very pleased to welcome Brian aboard," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "Our advisory team is prepared to seize all available opportunities to assist business and tech leaders seeking best-in-class IT solutions."

Stratosphere Networks streamlines the process of shopping for IT solutions with advanced research and analytics tools, detailed comparison matrices, and access to niche solutions. The company also ensures smooth deployments with professional services, project management and managed services, in addition to enabling strategic decision-making with a client hub.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly identify leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), data center, managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Our team also offers white-glove implementation and project management services, saving our clients time and ensuring the best possible results for their new solutions. With a proven process, we drive end-user adoption with training services, maximize feature functionality with supplier negotiations, and assure lasting high-level performance with ongoing management services. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

