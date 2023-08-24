Stratosphere Networks Obtains GoTo Onboarding Assistance Certification

Technology consulting firm available to assist with cloud solution deployment
CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has announced that the company's support team has completed the GoTo Onboarding Assistance Certification. The technology consulting firm can assist businesses with the implementation and onboarding processes for GoTo cloud solutions.
GoTo is a leading provider of unified communications and remote IT support solutions. Stratosphere Networks has an established partnership with the supplier. They co-hosted a webinar earlier this year on consolidating communications and IT support with GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve.
"We're proud of our team for completing the GoTo Onboarding Assistance Certification," said Kevin Rubin, president and CIO of Stratosphere Networks. "This achievement demonstrates our support staff's extensive knowledge of GoTo cloud solutions and our ability to ensure the implementation process goes as smoothly as possible for businesses deploying GoTo products."
As a GoTo partner, Stratosphere provides white-glove project management and support services, ensures businesses have access to all the feature functionality necessary to meet their needs, and leverages a proven process to facilitate end user adoption.
The firm's technology consultants draw on over 20 years of experience in IT, an extensive partner network, exclusive research, and advanced tools like comparison matrices to efficiently identify the best solutions and services for companies of all sizes and across all industries. That includes cloud software from GoTo as well as other leading cloud platform providers.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly identify leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), data center, managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Our team also offers white-glove implementation and project management services, saving our clients time and ensuring the best possible results for their new solutions. With a proven process, we drive end-user adoption with training services, maximize feature functionality with supplier negotiations, and assure lasting high-level performance with ongoing management services. Visit https://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
