Stratosphere Networks Sponsors Anixter Center's Pure Imagination Event

"We're very pleased to sponsor the Pure Imagination event," said Kevin Rubin, president and CIO of Stratosphere Networks. "The Anixter Center provides vital services to the Chicago community, and our team fully supports the organization's life-changing efforts."

Stratosphere also sponsored the Anixter Center's annual fundraiser in 2023.

To learn more about the Pure Imagination event, donate, or purchase tickets ($225 per person), please visit the Anixter Center's website.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly identify leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), data center, managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Our team also offers white-glove implementation and project management services, saving our clients time and ensuring the best possible results for their new solutions. With a proven process, we drive end-user adoption with training services, maximize feature functionality with supplier negotiations, and assure lasting high-level performance with ongoing management services. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

For more information contact:

Lori Leonardo

847-440-8608

[email protected]

