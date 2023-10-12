Stratosphere Networks Sponsors Trilogy's Breaking Down Walls Event

Chicago tech advisory firm contributes to fundraiser to expand services on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has announced it will sponsor Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare's Breaking Down Walls for Mental Health gala on Thursday, November 2. The event will raise funds to complete critical renovations at the new 24,000-foot mental and behavioral healthcare center Trilogy is opening in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.
The gala will take place at Venue West at 221 N. Paulina St. in Chicago, starting with a VIP cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. The main event and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.
"We're proud to sponsor the Breaking Down Walls Gala," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "Trilogy does incredible work providing vital care to people living with mental illness, and we fully support their efforts to expand services on Chicago's South Side."
For over 50 years, Trilogy has provided care and support to help people in Chicago and beyond recover from mental illness and take steps toward stability. The organization delivers comprehensive and integrated care to empower individuals living with mental illness to lead meaningful, independent lives.
Stratosphere is a longtime supporter of Trilogy and previously sponsored the organization's Changing Lives Gala, 50th Anniversary Gala, Heart & Compassion Gala, and Spring Into Recovery Gala.
To learn more about the Break Down Walls gala, donate, or purchase tickets, visit the event website. Please direct inquiries to [email protected].
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly identify leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), data center, managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Our team also offers white-glove implementation and project management services, saving our clients time and ensuring the best possible results for their new solutions. With a proven process, we drive end-user adoption with training services, maximize feature functionality with supplier negotiations, and assure lasting high-level performance with ongoing management services. Visit https://www.stratospherenetworks.com/ for more information.
For more information contact:
Lori Leonardo
847-440-8608
[email protected]
SOURCE Stratosphere Networks
Share this article