Stratosphere Networks Sponsors Trilogy's Breaking Down Walls Event

Trilogy does incredible work providing vital care to people living with mental illness, and we fully support their efforts to expand services on Chicago's South Side. Tweet this

"We're proud to sponsor the Breaking Down Walls Gala," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "Trilogy does incredible work providing vital care to people living with mental illness, and we fully support their efforts to expand services on Chicago's South Side."

For over 50 years, Trilogy has provided care and support to help people in Chicago and beyond recover from mental illness and take steps toward stability. The organization delivers comprehensive and integrated care to empower individuals living with mental illness to lead meaningful, independent lives.

Stratosphere is a longtime supporter of Trilogy and previously sponsored the organization's Changing Lives Gala, 50th Anniversary Gala, Heart & Compassion Gala, and Spring Into Recovery Gala.

To learn more about the Break Down Walls gala, donate, or purchase tickets, visit the event website. Please direct inquiries to [email protected].

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly identify leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), data center, managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Our team also offers white-glove implementation and project management services, saving our clients time and ensuring the best possible results for their new solutions. With a proven process, we drive end-user adoption with training services, maximize feature functionality with supplier negotiations, and assure lasting high-level performance with ongoing management services. Visit https://www.stratospherenetworks.com/ for more information.

For more information contact:

Lori Leonardo

847-440-8608

[email protected]

SOURCE Stratosphere Networks