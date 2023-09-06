STRATTAM CAPITAL ANNOUNCED AS FINALIST IN THE 22nd ANNUAL M&A ADVISOR AWARDS

The M&A Advisor announced the finalists of the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Strattam was named a finalist in six separate categories for Strattam's majority investments in Daxtra and SciShield.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The M&A Advisor announced the finalists of the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Strattam was named a finalist in six separate categories for Strattam's majority investments in Daxtra and SciShield. Strattam is a finalist for Information Technology Deal of the Year ($10MM - $50MM), Information Technology Deal of the Year ($50MM - $100MM), Private Equity Deal of the Year ($10MM - $50MM), Private Equity Deal of the Year ($50MM - $100MM), Cross-Border Deal of the Year ($50MM - $100MM), and M&A Deal of the Year ($75MM - $100MM). The awards will be presented and winners revealed at a Black-Tie Awards Gala during the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 14-15, 2023, in New York City.

"For nearly 25 years, The M&A Advisor has been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. Strattam was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards finalist. It gives us great pleasure to recognize Strattam as a finalist for mergers and acquisitions firms and professionals," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. "Strattam represents the best of the M&A industry in 2022-23 and earned these finalist honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

"We're honored to have been selected as a finalist for Private Equity Deal of the Year and Information Technology Deal of the Year," said Robert Morse, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Strattam Capital. "We're excited that our Five-Point Plan approach to partnering with founders in a radically transparent way is leading to successful transactions that are receiving such recognition from The M&A Advisor."

The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit. The Summit will take place on November 14-15, 2023, and will feature over 350 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, one-on-one meetings and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of M&A industry stalwarts and business media experts. For an event profile CLICK HERE.

About Strattam

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via their Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, TX, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.

THE M&A ADVISOR

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services, including the most active online community of M&A professionals called M&A Connects. www.maadvisor.com.

