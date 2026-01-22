Strattam Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Isazi to Embed Applied AI Across the Portfolio

Three Isazi Co-Founders Join Strattam as Senior Advisors, Formalizing a Scaled, Execution-Led AI Capability

AUSTIN, Texas and JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strattam Capital today announced a strategic partnership with Isazi, an applied artificial intelligence firm purpose-built to deliver production-grade AI software solutions for clients.

The partnership reflects another step for Strattam as it embeds AI as a core operating capability across the firm and its portfolio. As part of the agreement, the three co-founders of Isazi—Ashley Anthony, Dario Fanucchi, and Obakeng Moepya—have joined Strattam Capital as Senior AI Advisors, significantly expanding Strattam's bench of senior operators and ensuring long-term, hands-on support for portfolio company execution.

"This partnership exists because Isazi has already delivered real product innovations across our portfolio that are creating value today; we're building on that foundation with today's announcement," said Robert Morse, Founder & Managing Partner of Strattam Capital. "What matters is whether AI capabilities actually show up in products, customer outcomes, and financial metrics."

"'Isazi' means scientist," said Ashley Anthony, CEO and co-founder of Isazi. "We apply physics first principles to understand a problem and then approach a solution without bias. That discipline has defined Isazi for 13 years. It's also why we align so closely with Strattam and its portfolio companies: a shared, results-driven philosophy focused on maximizing the world's most finite resource, time."

"Today, Isazi presented their first set of solutions … and we were blown away! Their ability to have shaped and taken our data lake and turned it into actionable new capabilities exceeded all expectations," said Ara Ohanian, CEO of Netstock.

Since beginning their collaboration with Strattam, Isazi has engaged with roughly half of Strattam's portfolio, and has already delivered new AI-powered products at Netstock and SciSure, with more projects in progress at other portfolio companies.

"SciSure and Isazi believe that unlocking the power of data-driven decision-making is core to the future of drug discovery and improved scientific outcomes," added Phil Meer, CEO of SciSure. "Using Isazi's data science expertise, we have together built an AI-powered application that allows researchers to literally customize SciSure's platform based on their experiment types and protocols."

In addition, Isazi has been actively engaged on additional initiatives for newly acquired platform companies. Isazi is leading efforts to develop an "AI Diligence" platform that will deliver a concrete AI roadmap and value creation plan to new investment platforms on Day 1 after closing.

Casey Clinkenbeard, Principal and Head of AI of Strattam Capital, will serve as Strattam's AI Lead, responsible for owning AI strategy, project management, and execution standards across the firm. In this role, Casey will work closely with Isazi to ensure AI initiatives are tightly aligned with each company's product roadmap and long-term strategy.

"Over the past year, the Isazi relationship has grown organically as we have completed many successful projects across the portfolio," Clinkenbeard said. "Today's announcement responds to the portfolio-driven demand for dedicated resources, clear ownership, and proof that this work can be delivered. We now have multiple products live, and this partnership institutionalizes that capability."

Through the partnership, Strattam portfolio companies gain dedicated access to Isazi's full team, accelerating product development, improving internal decision-making, and enabling differentiated customer value without relying on fragmented vendors or experimental tooling.

Central to that approach is a focus on Time to Production (TTP), which Isazi and Strattam use to measure how quickly an idea moves from concept to production-ready delivery. By compressing the path from ideation through problem formulation and deployment, teams deliver results faster and reclaim the most constrained resource in any organization: time.

"This partnership positions our companies to compete and win in the period between now and when AI becomes table stakes in enterprise software," Morse concluded.

About Strattam

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via our Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, TX, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential.

Visit Strattam.com to learn more.

About Isazi

Isazi is an applied AI firm that partners with enterprise companies to turn artificial intelligence into durable economic advantage. With a team of more than 100 professionals, including over 70 scientists and mathematicians spanning five disciplines (physics, statistics, applied mathematics, computer science, and engineering), Isazi approaches business problems by converting them into mathematics and solving them. With a relentless focus on value realization, Isazi measures success by outcomes, not models.

Visit Isazi.ai to learn more.

