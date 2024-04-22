Strattam Capital Closes Third Fund with $308 Million in Capital Commitments

Supports Technology Buyouts and Scaling Innovative Founder-Led Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strattam Capital, a private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led B2B technology companies, today announced the closing of its third flagship fund, Strattam Capital Investment Fund III ("SCIF III"), with total commitments of $308 million. With strong support from existing and new investors, SCIF III builds on the firm's previous fund with a 33% increase in capital commitments, bringing total AUM to more than $1 billion.

"We are grateful to our capital partners for their unwavering support and confidence in Strattam," said Bob Morse, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Strattam Capital. "Our Five-Point Plan approach of aligning before signing resonates with founders when they choose to bring in a capital partner."

Strattam has maintained its strategy of investing in independent, founder-led technology companies with equity investments ranging from $20 million to $60 million. The Firm's investment process is rooted in the belief that successful relationships between founders and private equity firms demand collaboration and transparency. Through its unique Five-Point Plan process, Strattam agrees with founders on the highest priority initiatives and establishes a detailed plan to support their execution before binding commitments are made.

"This new fund allows Strattam to continue partnering with founders who have built exceptional businesses," said Adrian Polak, Co-Founder and Partner at Strattam Capital.

Since its founding in 2014, Strattam has completed transactions with more than 50 founder-led companies across 16 platforms. The firm has been honored as an Inc. Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firm for each of the past four years.

Harken Capital served as the placement agent for Strattam. Weil, Gotshal & Manges provided legal counsel.

