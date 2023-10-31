Strattam Capital Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. today announced its fifth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

The final list recognizes 218 firms that remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in, and that have earned the trust of the entrepreneurs they support to help drive growth.

"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"We're honored that Inc. has recognized Strattam as a Founder-Friendly Investor for the fourth year in a row," said Robert Morse, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Strattam Capital. "Our transparent investment process and Five-Point Plan approach aligns all teams before signing, and we are grateful to the founders who have selected to work with Strattam for their trust and support as they grow their business."

Since 2014 Strattam has worked with more than 40 founder-led technology companies worldwide. Strattam built its business working with smart and passionate entrepreneurs who know that enduring partnerships require respect, honesty, and transparency. That's why Strattam works up front, directly with founders, before binding commitments are made, to develop the Five-Point Plan. Together, this plan identifies the highest priority initiatives, and a detailed action plan to support the execution of these. This advanced alignment eliminates surprises, allowing the leadership team to communicate with their teams and hit the ground running on day one.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

The November 2023 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31.

About Strattam Capital

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via their Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, TX, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.

