Stratum Consulting Partners Receives 2025 Hexagon Partner Award for Digital Assets Outstanding Alliance Partner

Deliver data-driven insights that enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

Support customers in transitioning from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies.

Drive innovation in asset lifecycle management to improve sustainability and profitability.

A Longstanding Partnership and Innovation with Hexagon

Stratum Consulting Partners has a long-standing partnership with Hexagon, leveraging Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence solutions to deliver innovative and scalable asset management services. This collaboration has enabled Stratum to implement advanced EAM solutions across various industries, helping clients optimize asset performance and achieve operational excellence. Stratum was awarded the 2023 Outstanding Alliance Partner, Americas for their commitment to delivering groundbreaking, innovative solutions that showcase the value of Hexagon's technology and a commitment to partnering for customer success.

Capabilities and Focus

Stratum's expertise is trusted by organizations such as Nortera Foods and New Belgium Brewing Co. In addition to supporting leaders in the food and beverage industry, Stratum plays a critical role in advancing asset management programs for water utilities like Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation, large and medium-scale commercial airports, and major public sector transit authorities across the country. The company excels at maximizing clients' HxGN EAM investments by combining deep technical expertise, proven methodologies, and a collaborative approach. Stratum focuses on delivering scalable, sustainable, and high-value asset management solutions that integrate seamlessly with business systems, accelerate time-to-value, and ensure successful outcomes—on time and on budget—across industries including energy, transit, water & wastewater, manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality.

Executive Quote

"We are honored to receive the 2025 Hexagon Partner Award for Digital Assets Outstanding Alliance Partner," said Clay Bush, General Manager of Hexagon Solutions at TRM (who acquired Stratum in March 2025). "The energy and innovation at this year's Hexagon LIVE Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas was truly inspiring. This recognition highlights the powerful results that come from our collaboration with Hexagon and the shared commitment to driving digital transformation for our customers."

This year's honorees were celebrated at the Hexagon LIVE Global 2025 Partner Summit on Monday, June 16, in Las Vegas.

We eagerly anticipate attending next year's event and remain committed to advancing progress and innovation for our customers as trusted partners in the years to come.

About Stratum Consulting Partners

Stratum Consulting Partners maximizes your HxGN EAM investment by combining deep technical expertise, proven methodologies, and a collaborative approach to deliver scalable, sustainable, and high-value asset management solutions. Serving industries such as energy, transit, water & wastewater, food & beverage, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and hospitality, Stratum ensures quicker time-to-value and successful EAM outcomes for its clients. www.stratumcp.com

About Total Resource Management, Inc. (TRM Inc.)

Total Resource Management (TRM) empowers asset-intensive organizations to achieve operational excellence through strategic enterprise asset management (EAM), asset performance management (APM), and digital transformation services. With deep expertise across HxGN, IBM Maximo, SAP PM, TRIRIGA, AspenTech, and PTC (IoT) platforms, TRM delivers tailored, platform-agnostic solutions that help clients improve reliability, reduce costs, and meet evolving regulatory demands. From roadmap development to implementation and support, TRM provides scalable services that bridge the gap between people, processes, and technology - helping clients stay competitive in a connected, data-driven world. www.trmnet.com

About Hexagon

Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division helps clients design, construct and operate more profitable, safe and sustainable industrial facilities. We empower customers to unlock data, accelerate industrial project modernization and digital maturity, increase productivity and move the sustainability needle. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB

