Stratum Structural Systems Warns St. Louis Homeowners: Summer Drought Intensifies Foundation Settlement Risks

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the St. Louis region facing an extended summer drought, Stratum Structural Systems is warning homeowners of an increased risk of foundation settlement and structural instability. Extended dry conditions cause the clay-heavy soils beneath many homes to contract, creating voids that leave foundations unsupported. This natural process often leads to cracked walls, uneven floors, and other structural issues that worsen without professional intervention.
"As the ground dries and contracts, the soil can no longer provide the stable base your home depends on," said Matt Ford, President at Stratum Structural Systems. "This summer's drought which has now extended into the Fall is accelerating settlement problems across the metro area, and we are hearing from more families concerned about the safety and stability of their homes."
Warning Signs Homeowners Should Not Ignore
When soils shift, homes shift with them. Common warning signs include:
- Stair-step or diagonal cracks in basement walls
- Doors and windows that suddenly stick or will not close properly
- Caulking is pulling apart around windows and doors
- Bowing or leaning foundation walls
- Gaps forming between walls, ceilings, or floors
- Water intrusion in previously dry areas
More details on recognizing these early indicators are outlined in Stratum's homeowner resource: How Piering Works: Stabilizing Your Home's Foundation from Below.
Long-Term Solutions for Lasting Stability
For homes already affected by settlement, Stratum offers proven piering solutions that stabilize and, in some cases, lift foundations back to their original position. Depending on the structure and soil conditions, many engineers may recommend pipe helical piers, which are hydraulically driven deep into load-bearing strata by turning the pier into the ground similar to a screw going into wood. This is a widely accepted repair solution in many areas of the United States. It also offers versatility with regard to a variety of structures such as houses with basements or crawl spaces, garages, room additions and even porches.
"Piering systems are designed to bypass unstable soils and transfer the home's load to more reliable layers below," explained Gerry Loesch, Professional Engineer with Buyers Protection Group (BPG) in St. Louis. "The right choice depends on the building type, soil profile, and the extent of settlement."
Homeowners can explore the differences of piering systems on Stratum's site:
- Comparing Push Piers vs. Helical Piers
- How Piering Works: Stabilizing Your Home's Foundation from Below
Why Timing Matters
Summer is also the most common time for foundation crack repairs. Hot, dry conditions reveal underlying problems that might otherwise go unnoticed until heavy rains or winter freeze thaw cycles make them worse. By acting quickly, homeowners can prevent costly structural damage and protect their property values. Stratum explains the seasonal dynamics in Why Basement Foundation Crack Repair in the Summer Is So Common.
Protecting St. Louis Homes for the Future
With decades of experience addressing the unique soil and climate challenges of the Midwest, Stratum Structural Systems combines proven engineering methods with a customer-first approach. The company encourages St. Louis homeowners to perform a visual inspection of their home now by simply walking around, inside and outside to see if they notice any of the signs mentioned above. If they do notice something, schedule inspections now, before worsening drought conditions or seasonal shifts can further compromise their homes.
About Stratum Structural Systems
Stratum Structural Systems is a trusted foundation repair and waterproofing company serving the greater St. Louis area. Specializing in foundation repair, basement waterproofing, foundation crack repair, structural stabilization, egress window installation, drainage solutions, and concrete leveling, Stratum is committed to protecting homes and families with reliable solutions built on engineering expertise and local knowledge.
