Stratus Achieves Soc 2 Type 2 Attestation, Reaffirming Commitment To Data Security In Neurodiagnostic Services

"SOC 2 Type 2 attestation marks a significant milestone for our organization and reflects the dedication to security for our healthcare partners and patients," said Charlie Alvarez, CEO. Post this

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"SOC 2 Type 2 attestation marks a significant milestone for our organization and reflects the dedication to security for our healthcare partners and patients," said Charlie Alvarez, CEO. "The true backbone of this achievement was our security, IT, and operations teams. These groups performed the detailed, behind-the-scenes work most never see—gathering evidence, validating controls, responding quickly to auditor inquiries, and maintaining operational excellence throughout the audit period. Their responsiveness and commitment to compliance were instrumental in securing this outcome."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any industry, size, or scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

This attestation demonstrates Stratus' continued commitment to compliance and gives customers the confidence that the required safeguards are in place to protect their data. Stratus can provide the SOC 3 report, which is the AICPA‑recognized public summary of our SOC 2 Type 2 examination, upon request.

About Stratus

Stratus is the leading provider of EEG solutions in the United States and offers global EEG technology via the StratusEEG software. Stratus offers an array of EEG solutions, from remote ICU and EMU monitoring to world-class EEG review software, ambulatory VEEGs with pruned data, and other custom EEG solutions to fit your needs. Stratus integrates advanced AI and deep learning algorithms to empower and support clinicians, not replace them. The company also provides EEG solutions for centralized and decentralized clinical trials, biomarker detection, and over 2.2 million hours of anonymized EEG data through its R&D division's database. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Armstrong, Stratus, 1 972-743-8992, [email protected], stratusneuro.com

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SOURCE Stratus