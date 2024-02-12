Stratus Announces Full-Service Remote Continuous EEG Monitoring for Hospitals

Continuous EEG monitoring can be a vital part of care for certain patients admitted to the ICU. Post this

Continuous EEG monitoring can be a vital part of care for certain patients admitted to the ICU, including those with seizure disorders, traumatic brain injury, stroke, or post-cardiac arrest. The American Clinical Neurophysiology Society, National Institutes of Health, and others have published recommendations on the need for continuous EEG monitoring in these patients, but many times hospitals struggle to provide these services because of qualified staffing restraints. Stratus' expertise coupled with the largest pool of registered EEG technologists in the US, can help hospital administrators overcome this burden. Stratus can offer this service for patients requiring both scalp and intracranial EEG.

"Stratus offers a turn-key solution that meets the hospital wherever their staffing needs are," said Charlie Alvarez, CEO of Stratus. "As the industry leader, our large pool of registered EEG technologists means we can efficiently and cost-effectively offer these services to hospitals. We also offer the highest level of quality. Our technologists are all trained in continuous long-term monitoring and the company has been accredited by The Joint Commission. We are proud to support hospitals and physicians with providing the best possible outcomes for ICU patients."

About Stratus

Stratus is the nation's leading provider of EEG solutions and has served more than 111,000 patients across the U.S. The company offers technology, services, and proprietary software solutions to help neurologists diagnose their patients with epilepsy and other seizure-like disorders accurately and quickly. Stratus also provides electrocardiograms to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. Additionally, the company's R&D division holds the world's largest database of de-identified EEG recordings and is applying machine learning to improve the overall quality and efficiency of EEG testing.

