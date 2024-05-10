Stratus Appoints Selim Benbadis, MD National Medical Director

Stratus creates a new National Medical Director position to support the company's continued growth.

IRVING, Texas, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus, the leading provider of electroencephalogram (EEG) solutions in the United States, announced the appointment of Selim Benbadis, M.D., as the company's new National Medical Director. This new role and the expertise that Dr. Benbadis brings will provide the company with additional clinical resources to support growth in ambulatory EEG, inpatient remote EEG monitoring, and clinical EEG software. Jeremy Slater, M.D., will remain the company's Chief Medical Officer.

"The expansion of Dr. Benbadis' consulting role for Stratus helps us continue to support our patients and customers and deliver the excellent quality care they expect from us," stated Charlie Alvarez, CEO of Stratus. "The company has grown significantly over the past several years, and the industry has changed. Our core ambulatory EEG business has expanded from being used primarily in general neurology practices to now being used in more than 350 hospital systems, including many of the nation's leading academic medical centers. Additionally, our proprietary clinical EEG software is being used by physicians in those same systems and our continuous remote EEG monitoring services continue to expand there as well. As we grow, we are dedicated to maintaining exceptional clinical quality. Dr. Benbadis' status as a practicing academic medical center epileptologist will help us provide services that are up to date with current clinical practices and workflows."

Selim Benbadis, MD, is a board-certified epileptologist and clinical neurophysiologist. Benbadis graduated from medical school at the University of Nice (Nice, France), where he completed a residency in family medicine. He completed his neurology residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, where he stayed an additional two years to complete a fellowship in epilepsy, EEG, and sleep medicine. Dr. Benbadis is a professor of neurology at the University of South Florida and the Director of the University of South Florida /Tampa General Hospital Comprehensive Epilepsy Program. His interests are in the diagnosis and management of seizures that are difficult to control and the misdiagnosis of epilepsy. He has authored more than two hundred articles and book chapters. He also has a strong interest in medical writing and editing and serves on several editorial boards. Additionally, he has a strong interest in education, serves as faculty on numerous courses each year, and has received several teaching awards.

