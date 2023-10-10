Stratus Building Solutions Announces New Ownership in Philadelphia

"Robin is a terrific fit for the culture we are building at Stratus," said Doug Flaig, Stratus Building Solutions President. Tweet this

Bansal plans to use his established network in the Philadelphia area to accelerate growth. He is originally from Delhi, holds an MBA from Cornell University, and enjoys spending time with his 13-year-old son.

"Robin is a terrific fit for the culture we are building at Stratus," said Doug Flaig, Stratus Building Solutions President. "He's competitive and holds himself and his teams to a very high standard. I am expecting this transfer of ownership to be smooth and extremely successful."

Founded in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions is the industry leader in using Green Seal-certified products, meaning they're non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe not only for humans but the environment as well. They also utilize state-of-the-art technology such as microfiber cleaning cloths and mops. With over 3,200 units across the U.S. and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard floor care and disinfecting and are masters of the janitorial arts.

Over the past three years, Stratus Building Solutions has seen a nearly 41% increase in growth across the U.S. and Canada. Its proven model of offering training and support to franchisees while staying committed to safe, efficient cleaning and janitorial practices has helped Stratus become one of the most sought-after companies. They service an ever-growing variety of clients, from schools, shopping centers, warehouses, and car dealerships, to religious centers, professional offices, daycares, retail stores, and much more.

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 3,200 unit franchisees in 70 major cities across the U.S. and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/franchise/master-franchise

