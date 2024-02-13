Stratus Building Solutions Continues Expanding Footprint in Canada

"We are excited to provide top-quality services in the growing Saskatchewan market." Post this

"The network in Stratus along with the people in the system and the culture were just awesome," Scott pointed out. "They have been supportive, and I think that's ultimately what helped us make our decision. Everyone was open and available to answer our questions, so we knew Stratus was the right spot."

Founded in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions is the industry leader in using Green Seal certified products, meaning they're non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe not only for humans but the environment as well. They also utilize state-of-the-art technology such as microfiber cleaning cloths and mops. With over 3,600 units and over 71 master territories across the U.S. and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard floor care and disinfecting and are masters of the janitorial arts.

Stratus Building Solutions has recently seen a nearly 41% increase in growth across the U.S. and Canada. Its proven model of offering training and support to franchisees while staying committed to safe, efficient cleaning and janitorial practices has helped Stratus become one of the most sought-after companies. They service an ever-growing variety of clients, from schools, shopping centers, warehouses, and car dealerships, to religious centers, professional offices, daycares, retail stores, and much more.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome in Scott and Carolyn to the Stratus brand," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. They bring a level of business experience and knowledge that is vital to growth and success. We look forward to helping them grow their business and provide a need in Saskatoon."

For more information, please visit https://www.stratusclean.com/locations/saskatoon.

About Stratus Building Solutions:

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 3,600-unit franchisees in 70 major cities across the U.S. and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green-Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/franchise/master-franchise.

