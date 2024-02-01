Stratus Building Solutions Continues Expansion with Wisconsin Territory

"Many businesses use a commercial cleaner so there is a ton of opportunity to grow." Post this

McNeal brings a sales and business investment background to the franchise. With a level of experience when it comes to business ownership, he wanted to pursue that on a larger scale. Meanwhile, Redmond was seeking to swap his career as an education director to become an entrepreneur and wanted to build a better investment for his family. Redmond identified Stratus Building Solutions as an opportunity and they both agreed it was something they should pursue as a partnership.

"My business partner [Ty] was familiar with Stratus and scheduled a call for the two of us to further explore what it was all about," McNeal said. "We took our time and talked with other franchise owners and came away with a strong belief and trust in the business model from the top down."

"As a partnership, we share the financial commitment of starting a business and we can split the work it takes to build the business," Redmond added. "Many businesses use a commercial cleaner so there is a ton of opportunity to grow."

Founded in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions is the industry leader in using Green Seal certified products, meaning they're non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe not only for humans but the environment as well. They also utilize state-of-the-art technology such as microfiber cleaning cloths and mops. With over 3,600 units and over 71 master territories across the U.S. and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard floor care and disinfecting and are masters of the janitorial arts.

Stratus Building Solutions has recently seen a nearly 41% increase in growth across the U.S. and Canada. Its proven model of offering training and support to franchisees while staying committed to safe, efficient cleaning and janitorial practices has helped Stratus become one of the most sought-after companies. They service an ever-growing variety of clients, from schools, shopping centers, warehouses, and car dealerships, to religious centers, professional offices, daycares, retail stores, and much more.

For more on the Milwaukee franchise, you can visit https://www.stratusclean.com/locations/milwaukee or call 262-417-7285.

About Stratus Building Solutions:

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 3,600-unit franchisees in 70 major cities across the U.S. and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green-Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/franchise/master-franchise.

