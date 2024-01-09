Stratus Building Solutions Introduces Progressive Leadership Structure

"I am excited to take this next step in my journey with Stratus," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "In the past two years, we've built an incredible team at the corporate level, and we are using the talent we've assembled to drive our growth across the entire system." Post this

In addition to promoting Flaig, Stratus has hired franchising veteran Jarred Fajerski to serve as CEO of the company-owned Stratus Building Solutions Services Group (SSG). SSG, which is composed of 14 company-owned territories, has been growing quickly and needed additional support. Fajerski brings years of experience to the team including executive positions at Hand & Stone, Body20, and Complete Fitness.

He will partner with longtime Stratus operations leader Joe Gallegos who will now serve as the Chief Operating Officer for SSG. Both men will work together to ensure strong execution in all SSG territories.

"What Stratus has been doing over the last few years is impressive, and I am thrilled to join this team," said Fajerski, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions Services Group. "I am eager to partner with Joe and meet the other hardworking people in our SSG offices."

Flaig and Fajerski will report to the Stratus Board of Directors.

Founded in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions is the industry leader in using Green Seal-certified products, which are non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe for humans and the environment. They also utilize state-of-the-art technology, such as microfiber cleaning cloths and mops. With over 3,600 units and over 70 master territories across the United States and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard floor care and disinfecting and are masters of the janitorial arts.

Stratus Building Solutions has recently seen a nearly 41% increase in growth across the U.S. and Canada. Its proven model of offering training and support to franchisees while staying committed to safe, efficient cleaning and janitorial practices has helped Stratus become one of the most sought-after companies. They service an ever-growing variety of clients, from schools, shopping centers, warehouses, and car dealerships to religious centers, professional offices, daycares, retail stores, and much more.

