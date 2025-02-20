Stratus Building Solutions® of Palm Beach Expands Florida Presence with New Territories from Boca Raton to Melbourne

Stratus Building Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative commercial cleaning and janitorial services, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its service areas in Florida.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus Building Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative commercial cleaning and janitorial services, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its service areas in Florida. The company is now offering its expert cleaning services in new territories, including Martin County, St. Lucie County, Indian River County, Brevard County, and Okeechobee County, in addition to further strengthening its presence in Palm Beach County. This strategic move broadens Stratus Building Solutions®' service area from Boca Raton to Melbourne, FL.
"This expansion marks an important milestone for our team and the communities we serve," said Robert McKeown, President and CEO of Stratus Building Solutions® of Palm Beach. "By broadening our territory, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to quality and innovation in building solutions but also providing more homeowners and businesses across Florida with the reliable, customer-focused services they deserve. Our growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our franchise partners and the trust our clients place in us."
Expanding Reach and Commitment to Quality
The expansion into Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, and Okeechobee Counties is a direct result of increasing demand for comprehensive commercial cleaning services and exceptional customer service across the state. Stratus Building Solutions® has built its reputation on delivering:
- Innovative Cleaning Solutions: Providing high quality commercial cleaning services tailored to the specific needs of offices and facilities.
- Comprehensive Janitorial Services: Ongoing janitorial cleaning services that keep offices and commercial spaces consistently clean and maintained.
- Focus on Green Cleaning: LEED certified business using Green Seal certified cleaning products free of VOCs and environmentally friendly equipment and methods to ensure a safe environment.
"Expanding into these dynamic counties allows us to tap into new markets while continuing to support and enhance our existing operations in Palm Beach County," added Robert McKeown. "We are eager to establish lasting partnerships and create opportunities that contribute to the local economies and elevate community standards in every project we undertake."
A Strategic Step Forward
This expansion is part of Stratus Building Solutions®' long-term strategic plan to bring quality commercial cleaning and janitorial services to a broader segment of Florida's population. By increasing its territorial reach, the company is positioned to:
- Serve a growing customer base with timely and efficient services.
- Create new job opportunities and foster local economic growth.
- Enhance operational efficiencies and share best practices across a wider network of franchise partners.
About Stratus Building Solutions® of Palm Beach, Florida
Stratus Building Solutions® is a nationally recognized provider of commercial cleaning and janitorial services, known for its innovative approach and dedication to excellence. As a trusted franchisee, Stratus Building Solutions of Palm Beach, Florida accommodates the unique cleaning needs for a wide range of commercial spaces and uses green cleaning products, methods, and equipment to create a safe and healthy working environment.
For more information, visit http://www.stratusbuildingsolutions.com
Media Contact
Robert P. McKeown, Stratus Building Solutions, 561-469-8795, [email protected], https://stratuscleanpalmbeach.com
SOURCE Stratus Building Solutions
