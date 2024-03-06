Stratus Building Solutions Once Again Named 'Fastest-Growing Franchise' by Entrepreneur

Commercial Cleaning Franchise Remains on Top in Competitive Field
LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus Building Solutions is excited to announce it has been named the "Fastest-Growing Franchise" for the second year in a row by Entrepreneur. The commercial cleaning franchise spent years ranked in the top five before ascending to the top spot in 2023 and will stay there through 2024.
Stratus Building Solutions is an industry-leading franchise in green commercial cleaning that uses state-of-the-art cleaning equipment, sustainable processes, and biodegradable and non-toxic branded cleaning chemicals. With more than 3,700 unit franchisees across the U.S. and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard floor care and disinfecting.
"We are truly honored to receive this distinction for the second consecutive year, underscoring the ongoing efforts that have positioned Stratus Building Solutions as an exceptionally attractive investment in the franchising landscape," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "Our committed team has played a pivotal role, and I take great pride in the collaborative efforts and the thriving culture we are cultivating throughout the entire Stratus system."
The fastest-growing ranking is based on the net total new franchise units added in the United States and Canada from July 2022 to July 2023, as verified by Entrepreneur Magazine. This is based on data submitted by each brand during the most recent Franchise 500 application process.
"This honor validates what we see as we travel the country looking for people who want to invest in the Stratus model," said Rob Lancit, Stratus Building Solutions Vice President of Franchise Development. "This is a brand on the rise and it's truly an exciting time to be part of this ambitious team."
This is the latest accolade from Entrepreneur which also ranked Stratus #23 in the latest Franchise 500 Rankings. Additionally, the company was recognized as the top franchise in the commercial cleaning industry.
About Stratus Building Solutions
Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 3,700 unit franchisees in 70 major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/.
