Stratus Building Solutions Once Again Named 'Fastest-Growing Franchise' by Entrepreneur

"We are truly honored to receive this distinction for the second consecutive year, underscoring the ongoing efforts that have positioned Stratus Building Solutions as an exceptionally attractive investment in the franchising landscape," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "Our committed team has played a pivotal role, and I take great pride in the collaborative efforts and the thriving culture we are cultivating throughout the entire Stratus system."

The fastest-growing ranking is based on the net total new franchise units added in the United States and Canada from July 2022 to July 2023, as verified by Entrepreneur Magazine. This is based on data submitted by each brand during the most recent Franchise 500 application process.

"This honor validates what we see as we travel the country looking for people who want to invest in the Stratus model," said Rob Lancit, Stratus Building Solutions Vice President of Franchise Development. "This is a brand on the rise and it's truly an exciting time to be part of this ambitious team."

This is the latest accolade from Entrepreneur which also ranked Stratus #23 in the latest Franchise 500 Rankings. Additionally, the company was recognized as the top franchise in the commercial cleaning industry.

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 3,700 unit franchisees in 70 major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/.

