Stratus Building Solutions Ranked #23 Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

"This has been an incredible year for Stratus, and we are thrilled to see our overall ranking and our new status as the top commercial cleaning company," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "I'm proud of our team and our master franchisees for working so hard to drive this growth."

Stratus Building Solutions is an industry-leading franchise in green commercial cleaning that uses state-of-the-art cleaning equipment, sustainable processes, and biodegradable and non-toxic branded cleaning chemicals. With more than 3,600 unit franchisees across the U.S. and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard-floor care and disinfecting.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

To view Stratus Building Solutions in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

To learn more about Stratus, visit http://www.StratusClean.com

If you are interested in franchising with Stratus Building Solutions, check out https://www.stratusclean.com/franchise/master-franchise.

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 3,600 unit franchisees in 70 major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/.

