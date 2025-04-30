Stratus Partners with BioSerenity to Become U.S. Distributor of IceCap® Product Line

"This partnership with BioSerenity aligns with our commitment to delivering best-in-class EEG solutions," said Charlie Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer at Stratus. Post this

"This partnership with BioSerenity aligns with our commitment to delivering best-in-class EEG solutions," said Charlie Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer at Stratus. "By distributing the IceCap product line, we are ensuring that healthcare providers in the U.S. have access to innovative technology that enhances EEG testing and improves patient care. Many hospitals face a shortage of EEG technicians and technologists. The IceCap allows a tech to set up an EEG in approximately half the time it traditionally takes for a full 10-20 system. An alternate healthcare professional can also be trained to apply the net."

The IceCap technology integrates seamlessly with existing EEG systems and workflows using the available adapter. This makes it an invaluable tool for hospitals, clinics, and remote monitoring services. The collaboration between Stratus and BioSerenity underscores a shared vision to enhance neurodiagnostic capabilities and provide greater accessibility to high-quality EEG testing.

"We are thrilled to partner with Stratus, a trusted leader in EEG solutions," said Jean-Christophe Pouplier, Global Vice President of Sales Strategy and Business Development at BioSerenity. "With its extensive distribution network and expertise, we are confident that the IceCap product line will reach more clinicians and help advance neurological care in the U.S."

The IceCap product line is now available for order through Stratus. For more information, visit www.stratusneuro.com or contact your local Stratus territory manager.

About Stratus

Stratus is the leading provider of EEG solutions in the United States and offers global EEG technology via the Stratus EEG software. Stratus offers an array of EEG solutions, from remote ICU and EMU monitoring to world-class EEG review software, ambulatory VEEGs with pruned data, and other custom EEG solutions to fit your needs. The company also provides EEG solutions for centralized and decentralized clinical trials, biomarker detection, and over 2.2 million hours of anonymized EEG data through its R&D division's database. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.

About BioSerenity

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Paris, BioSerenity is a medical technology company focused on developing and implementing innovative end-to-end neurodiagnostic solutions to help doctors provide care to patients as efficiently as possible, anytime, anywhere. BioSerenity is an award-winning industry leader in providing hardware as a service with its unique products: the IceCap and the NeuroNaute ® +. BioSerenity's Large Brain Model and biomarkers, will complement these offerings, further improving the efficiency of and access to neurodiagnostic care. Learn more at https://bioserenity.com.

Jennifer Armstrong, Stratus, 1 9727438992, [email protected], www.stratusneuro.com

