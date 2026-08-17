Stratus Partners with Epitel to Expand EEG Access to Patients with Seizure Disorders

This partnership adds Epitel's wireless REMI™ Remote EEG Monitoring System to Stratus' portfolio, allowing the nation's leading EEG services provider to broaden patient access to critical EEG services nationwide.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus, the nation's leading provider of EEG solutions, today announced a new distribution agreement with Epitel, Inc., maker of the REMI Remote EEG Monitoring System. The agreement gives physicians a powerful new tool to more accurately diagnose, or rule out, epilepsy and other seizure disorders, with greater confidence in reaching a timely, evidence-based diagnosis.

REMI adds a wearable, easy-to-apply monitoring option to Stratus' comprehensive suite of EEG services. It is designed to support patients in various settings and across an array of EEG needs, including patients with infrequent seizures, certain rural and underserved communities, patients for whom a full 10-20 video EEG setup is impractical, and care settings where staffing or logistical constraints have historically limited access to monitoring.

The addition complements Stratus' existing services. Supported by Stratus' national clinical infrastructure and experienced technologist network, REMI will help the company serve patients efficiently through technologist-deployed in-home EEG services alone.

"Stratus has built a comprehensive EEG service model around helping neurologists select and access the right diagnostic solution for each patient," said Charlie Alvarez, CEO of Stratus. "REMI strengthens that model by giving us another way to say yes to patients we might not have been able to serve effectively before. This partnership advances our mission of helping neurologists improve lives by bringing innovative EEG technology to patients across the country."

REMI is an FDA-cleared, wireless patch-based EEG system that patients can wear for several consecutive weeks. Its extended monitoring window is designed to increase the likelihood of capturing infrequent seizure activity that may not occur during a standard in-facility or in-home EEG study. The system is cleared for neurological monitoring in patients as young as one year old, with Epitel's REMI VigilenzTM AI for Event Detection available for patients six and older. Stratus will complement this technology with annotation services performed by Registered EEG Technologists (R.EEG T.s), who review and validate AI-flagged events.

"Stratus' national reach, experienced EEG Technologist network, and established clinical infrastructure make the company a strong partner for bringing REMI to more patients," said Steven R. Pacelli, President and CEO of Epitel. "Together, we can further expand access to extended duration EEG monitoring while supporting neurologists with the technology and clinical services they need to make informed treatment decisions."

Extending Stratus' National EEG Service Platform

Stratus has built its reputation as the country's leading EEG services provider through its nationwide in-home ambulatory video EEG program, large network of Registered EEG Technologists, and 24/7 remote ICU and EMU monitoring—supported by StratusEEG™, its cloud-based EEG review and reporting software.

The addition of REMI extends that established platform with a wireless, wearable option for patients and locations that may be harder to support through conventional in-home video EEG services. Neurologists and epileptologists working with Stratus can now access both traditional 10-20 electrode EEG setups and REMI's wireless patch-based system, supported by Stratus' service infrastructure and intermittent monitoring capabilities. This expanded portfolio gives physicians greater flexibility to match the diagnostic approach to each patient's clinical presentation, circumstances, and monitoring needs.

About Stratus

Stratus is the leading provider of EEG solutions in the United States and offers global EEG technology via the Stratus EEG software. Stratus offers an array of EEG solutions, from remote ICU and EMU monitoring to world-class EEG review software, ambulatory VEEGs with pruned data, and other custom EEG solutions to fit your needs. The company also provides EEG solutions for centralized and decentralized clinical trials, biomarker detection, and over 2.2 million hours of anonymized EEG data through its R&D division's database. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.

About Epitel

Epitel™ is a digital health company modernizing brain health solutions to improve patient care. By leveraging a proprietary cloud-based wearable sensor system and innovative AI technologies, Epitel empowers better treatment decisions by making EEG readily deployable and accessible. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Epitel is dedicated to advancing neurological care across diverse healthcare settings. Visit www.epitel.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Jennifer Armstrong, Stratus, 1 469-995-8416, [email protected], www.stratusneuro.com

SOURCE Stratus