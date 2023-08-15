StratusLIVE and Orr Group Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate Nonprofit Growth

StratusLIVE and Orr Group form a strategic partnership, combining technical and fundraising expertise to elevate nonprofit growth and impact.

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StratusLIVE, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today a new strategic partnership with Orr Group, a global nonprofit consultancy firm specializing in the business of philanthropy. Through this partnership, StratusLIVE and Orr Group will support organizations in achieving their fundraising goals and elevating their missions through technology and strategic expertise.

Today's rapidly evolving charitable landscape requires that nonprofits prioritize digital transformation while they enact comprehensive, modern fundraising strategies. This collaboration aims to advance the work of mission-driven organizations by combining StratusLIVE's state-of-the-art technology with Orr Group's wealth of strategic experience. Together, both companies are committed to empowering nonprofits with modern, forward-thinking solutions to meet their fundraising goals and advance their missions.

"We're thrilled to partner with Orr Group," says Geoff Knue, VP Sales, StratusLIVE. "StratusLIVE is committed to designing, building, and implementing world-class digital technology for mission-driven organizations. Our team along with Orr Group shares a commitment to advancing the achievements of nonprofits. With their seasoned fundraising expertise and our cutting-edge technology, we will enable nonprofits to accelerate their efforts."

"The demands placed on today's nonprofits are vast and complex. Orr Group's thirty years of experience providing strategic fundraising guidance along with StratusLIVE's technology will allow our nonprofit partners to better prepare for the future," commented CJ Orr, Partner and President of Orr Group.

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact. Through its Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution, enterprise nonprofits access CRM Fundraising and Engagement, Mission Delivery through Programs and Partners, a comprehensive Digital Engagement Suite, an Online CSR solution for Corporate Engagement, and a personalized application for donors. This end-to-end solution equips the modern nonprofit with a comprehensive digital toolset to enact mission delivery with features including virtual giving, relationship management, business intelligence, and team collaboration. With a basis on the Microsoft commercial platform and native integrations with Office, Teams, and Mobile environments, nonprofits experience ease of use and increase collaboration and accessibility. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

About Orr Group

Founded in 1991, Orr Group specializes in the business of philanthropy. We offer a unique approach that embeds our team within yours, providing you with the people and resources you need to drive your mission forward. With our customized solutions, you can overcome any obstacle and make a meaningful impact in your community. We bring a business mindset to every project, working closely with our partners to develop creative strategies and data-driven approaches that drive measurable growth and tangible improvement. Our values guide everything we do, from centering inclusion and equity in all our decision-making to elevating our people and nurturing their growth and development. When you partner with Orr Group, you get more than just a consultancy — you get a dedicated team of professionals committed to helping you achieve your goals.

Our team is comprised of smart, hardworking people who share our passion and vision for a better, more equitable world. With 75+ staff members and offices in Washington, DC and New York City, our firm has helped more than 1,000 nonprofits locally, nationally, and globally drive their missions forward.

Media Contact

