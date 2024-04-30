StratusLIVE Announces CRM Version 9.3 with Enhanced User Experience, Advanced Prospect Research, and Improved Financial Analysis and Reporting

"By streamlining processes and improving functionality, this upgrade is a significant leap forward in empowering nonprofits to maximize their resources and enhance their impact." Post this

The upgrade to StratusLIVE 365 CRM 9.3 provides users with an improved visual experience, including revisions to navigation, form, and view design, simplifying user accessibility, and minimizing clicks. Role-based experiences tailored to the specific needs of the user improve productivity and ease of use. A timeline view with posts, activities, and notes ordered by most recent will enhance user interaction, making it easier and more intuitive to navigate and access critical information.

Consolidated Financial Structures:

For enterprise nonprofits with complex financial transaction data, it is challenging to efficiently manage and report upon this data. With newly implemented financial structures within StratusLIVE 365 CRM 9.3, all transaction records are consolidated and included in a single view, including payments, recurring payments, soft credits, and pledges. This structure can be used to streamline financial reporting and ad-hoc queries, especially at a single donor level. Charts and graphs also more efficiently display this data for simplified viewing.

Advanced Prospect Management:

Development and fundraising teams increasingly depend on timely and effective prospect research to identify promising candidates for gifts. With enhancements to the breadth of supported data points, revised prospect cultivation stages, and refinements in prospecting approach for the various types of campaigns and appeals, StratusLIVE 365 CRM 9.3 now offers major gift and prospect research teams robust functionality for prospect discovery, research, and cultivation preparation. The new version also supports the allocation of credits to participating team members involved in cultivation of the gift opportunity.

Enhancements for Healthcare Organizations:

Healthcare organizations require detailed tracking and management of patient interactions to better inform their fundraising efforts. StratusLIVE 365 CRM 9.3 includes fields such as Patient Visit, Date of Visit, Department, Guarantor, Insurance Status, Inpatient, and Treating Physician. These fields offer healthcare development professionals a better understanding of the patient's clinical history with the organization leading to affinity and interest alignment.

This release lays the foundation for the next iteration of StratusLIVE 365, Version 10, which will leverage the full potential of Microsoft's recent platform advances, including the Dynamics 365 Cloud, Dataverse, Power Platform, Copilot AI, and Azure Fabric Data Services.

Bob Williamson, Director of Fundraising Operations and Digital Solutions at United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, touted the united interface, "I love the new navigation; it is much more intuitive. The ability to link more fields for pledges, invoice designations and opportunities, contacts and accounts is very helpful for our reporting."

Brett Meyer, Vice President of Professional Services, commented on this transformational upgrade, "With the introduction of the unified interface and enhanced functionalities, our clients will enjoy a smoother workflow, allowing them to focus more on their core missions of fundraising and relationship management. By streamlining processes and improving functionality, this upgrade is a significant leap forward in empowering nonprofits to maximize their resources and enhance their impact."

About StratusLIVE:

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact. Through its Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution, enterprise nonprofits access CRM Fundraising and Engagement, Mission Delivery through Programs and Partners, a comprehensive Digital Engagement Suite, an Online CSR solution for Corporate Engagement, and a personalized application for donors. This end-to-end solution equips the modern nonprofit with a comprehensive digital toolset to enact mission delivery with features including virtual giving, relationship management, business intelligence, and team collaboration. With a basis on the Microsoft commercial platform and native integrations with Office, Teams, and Mobile environments, nonprofits experience ease of use and increase collaboration and accessibility. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2008. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

