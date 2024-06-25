StratusLIVE Positions for Continued Growth with New Executive Additions

"We are excited to add Gary and Debbie to our C-Suite team," said Jim Funari, CEO of StratusLIVE. "Their combined expertise and leadership will help drive our mission to provide cutting-edge technology solutions that empower nonprofits to achieve their goals." Post this

Debbie Snyder has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Throughout her six-year tenure at StratusLIVE, Debbie has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision. With over 25 years of experience in social responsibility program leadership, global strategic planning, marketing and sales leadership, Debbie will now oversee all aspects of revenue generation at StratusLIVE. Under her leadership, StratusLIVE has expanded its reach into the United Way market and realized new growth within food banks, historical foundations, and military societies. Looking ahead, Debbie is poised to further drive innovation and growth, leveraging her extensive background in nonprofit technology and her commitment to leveraging AI-powered solutions for social good.

New Team Addition

Gary Carr joins StratusLIVE as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Gary brings over 25 years of experience in financial operations and executive leadership in the nonprofit and CSR technology market. At StratusLIVE, he will be responsible for finance and accounting, human resources, treasury, risk management, and investor relations. His expertise will be crucial in driving financial growth and enhancing operational efficiency.

"We are excited to add Gary and Debbie to our C-Suite team," said Jim Funari, CEO of StratusLIVE. "Their combined expertise and leadership will help drive our mission to provide cutting-edge technology solutions that empower nonprofits to achieve their goals."

Join us tomorrow for a StratusLIVE Community Conversation on timeless nonprofit technology truths featuring both Debbie and Gary. Gain insights from their extensive experience and learn how their leadership will shape the future of nonprofit technology. Register here.

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact. Through its Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution, enterprise nonprofits access CRM Fundraising and Engagement, Mission Delivery through Programs and Partners, a comprehensive Digital Engagement Suite, an Online CSR solution for Corporate Engagement, and a personalized application for donors. This end-to-end solution equips the modern nonprofit with a comprehensive digital toolset to enact mission delivery with features including virtual giving, relationship management, business intelligence, and team collaboration. With a basis on the Microsoft commercial platform and native integrations with Office, Teams, and Mobile environments, nonprofits experience ease of use and increase collaboration and accessibility. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

