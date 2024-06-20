StratusLIVE Unveils Latest Platform Enhancements to Empower Nonprofits

"We are excited to continue supporting our clients with tools that drive efficiency and effectiveness in their important work." - John Funari, CTO - StratusLIVE Post this

StratusLIVE Ignite now offers an enriched registration process for event managers, allowing for more effective collection of attendee information through custom questions. The new Invite Only feature enables private events with the option to send personalized invitations, enhancing privacy and exclusivity. Administrators can also fully customize labels and text fields across the platform to better reflect their nonprofit's unique voice.

Enhancing Workplace Giving and Volunteering

The new direct campaign login feature within Give at Work greatly enhances the workplace giving experience. This update allows administrators to create unique campaign landing pages with tailored messaging, images, logos, and campaign statistics, all without requiring an Employee Account. This is perfect to engage retirees, contractors, new hires, and other workplace donors.

Advancing Donor Management and Financial Oversight

StratusLIVE 365 CRM has been upgraded to the Dynamics 365 Unified Interface, offering a more intuitive visual experience and better navigation. Financial transaction records are now consolidated into a single view, simplifying financial reporting and ad-hoc queries. Enhancements in prospect management include revised cultivation stages and support for allocating credits to team members involved in the process. New fields have been added to support healthcare organizations, helping align fundraising efforts with patient interactions and clinical history. Learn more about these updates here.

"Our latest updates reflect our commitment to providing nonprofits with cutting-edge technology that simplifies their operations and enhances their impact," said John Funari, Chief Technology Officer. We are excited to continue supporting our clients with tools that drive efficiency and effectiveness in their important work."

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact. Through its Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution, enterprise nonprofits access CRM Fundraising and Engagement, Mission Delivery through Programs and Partners, a comprehensive Digital Engagement Suite, an Online CSR solution for Corporate Engagement, and a personalized application for donors. This end-to-end solution equips the modern nonprofit with a comprehensive digital toolset to enact mission delivery with features including virtual giving, relationship management, business intelligence, and team collaboration. With a basis on the Microsoft commercial platform and native integrations with Office, Teams, and Mobile environments, nonprofits experience ease of use and increase collaboration and accessibility. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

