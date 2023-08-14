Stratyfy CEO and Co-Founder Laura Kornhauser to Speak at the Vencent Fintech Summit

Main Stage presentation will focus on the use of data and machine learning in credit lending, highlighting recent partnership with Beneficial State Foundation, opportunities for equitable innovation in underwriting and Stratyfy's solution for fair lending compliance management.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratyfy, a pioneering fintech that confronts bias in AI and optimizes credit risk decisions with transparent machine learning solutions for financial institutions, today announced its participation at the second annual Vencent FinTech Summit on August 14-15 in Little Rock, Arkansas. VenCent connects banking leaders, fintech innovators, and influencers from around the world for two days of live demos and networking, where participants spotlight solutions for today's biggest challenges in financial technology.

Stratyfy CEO and Co-founder Laura Kornhauser will speak on the use of machine learning in lending and opportunities for equitable innovation in underwriting at the Main Stage on August 15 at 2 p.m. CDT. A financial services leader and industry veteran, Kornhauser is a frequent speaker on the methods for addressing bias in automated decisioning systems and the practical applications of AI in finance.

Stratyfy first interacted with the Summit's hosting organization, the Venture Center, as a member of the 2020 cohort of their FIS Fintech Accelerator. The Stratyfy team now returns to Little Rock as proud alumni of the accelerator to advance fintech thought leadership and give back to the community that supported their growth. The VenCent Fintech Summit will provide attendees firsthand access to cutting-edge advances in fintech and insights from financial policymakers. VenCentMatch, an exclusive speed networking breakout session, will offer additional opportunities for bankers and fintech innovators to foster intentional connections in real time.

Since their founding in 2015, the Venture Center has connected more than 10,000 bankers with early-to growth stage technology companies. The inaugural 2022 Summit drew more than 135 U.S. banks and over 125 global fintech companies, as well as countless financial thought leaders, regulators, and legislators. This year's event sponsors include Euronet, Arvest Bank, Bond.ai, Little Rock Regional Chamber, Sequretek, Digital Onboarding, Agent IQ, Bankifi, B3 Analytics, docfox, finzly, First National Bankers Bankshares, Quilo, Wright Lindsey Jennings, CWP Productions, and Stone Ward.

