Stratyfy to Headline Three Panels at Boston Fintech Week

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratyfy, a pioneering women-led fintech that confronts bias in AI and optimizes credit risk decisions with transparent machine learning solutions, today announced its participation in three panels at Boston Fintech Week on October 10-13. Boston Fintech Week features global industry leaders and emerging fintechs engaging in critical dialogues about the cutting edge of finance.

CEO and Co-Founder Laura Kornhauser, a financial services leader and industry veteran, will highlight Stratyfy's technology partnership for Underwriting for Racial Justice (URJ) and its impact on underrepresented communities during a panel, Talk to Action – AI Driving Community Impact, on Friday, October 13 at 9 a.m. ET at CIC Boston. Laura will be joined by fellow panelists Kenon Chen, executive vice president of strategy and growth at Clear Capital, and Dawn Druyor Gillette, senior vice president of fintech partnerships in solar and specialty lending at NBT Bank, one of the 20 financial institutions participating in the URJ pilot program that Stratyfy partnered on with Beneficial State Foundation earlier this year.

Stratyfy COO Deniz Johnson– a digital transformation expert and frequent speaker on global fintech trends – is slated to speak on two panels on Tuesday, October 10. The first panel, Embracing Diversity in Fintech: Innovating for Inclusion, will discuss overcoming bias in algorithms and expanding access to capital with technology. Deniz will be joined on the panel by Craig J. Lewis, CEO of Gig Wave. The panel will be moderated by Afroza Damji, director of strategic projects at MassChallenge, at the MassChallenge headquarters in the Boston Seaport at 10:30 a.m. ET.

At 1 p.m. ET, Deniz will participate in a second panel at Babson College, Expansion, Opportunities and the Future of Fintech, organized by Boston Women in Fintech and Financial Services, which Johnson also cofounded. This conversation will focus on attracting customers in a digital world while making an impact. Featured speakers include Lindsay Dorf, CEO and founder of Astor, Ilana Kleynerman, product manager at Homesite Insurance, and Simran Arneja of Northeastern University.

In 2022, Boston Fintech Week featured more than 145 speakers, 56 sessions and over 1,000 attendees spanning 28 countries. The event is presented by Fintech Sandbox, which has accepted more than 300 global startups – including notable alumni such as Kensho (acquired by S&P Global), Petal, OpenInvest and Stratyfy – as participants since it was launched in 2015. Participating companies have raised more than $1.8 billion, in aggregate, and created over 1,000 jobs.

To learn more about Boston Fintech Week and view the full agenda, visit: bostonfintechweek.org.

Stratyfy works with financial institutions to implement ethical AI and machine learning solutions addressing credit risk assessment, fraud detection, and bias mitigation without new operational or regulatory risks. Stratyfy's transparent and interpretable solutions help institutions serve more customers by seamlessly combining automated data evaluation with the wisdom of real people to make better, faster, and more equitable decisions. Follow Stratyfy on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information, visit stratyfy.com.

