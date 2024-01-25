Strawberry Hotels Achieve Major Milestone with Launch of Their 125th Hotel on Event Temple

"At Event Temple we believe in doing what is right for the customer, and we are proud to see that this roll out has gone so smoothly. It has been a pleasure to work with Strawberry to deliver world class events, and I am proud of the hard work out team has done to provide a smooth roll out so far." Post this

Event Temple has now been deployed in over 125 properties within the Strawberry portfolio. This rollout has been across all brands and standalone properties across the portfolio. The software's robust open API and integrations enable hoteliers to automate tasks seamlessly by integrating with their preferred technology stack.

One of the standout integrations is with Mews, a leading cloud-based property management system (PMS). The collaboration between Event Temple and Mews offers a comprehensive enterprise stack, empowering hotel chains worldwide.

Kari Anna Fiskvik, Vice President of Technology at Strawberry, discussing the onboarding process of Event Temple, had this to say, "Event Temple has proven to be easy to use and onboard. With Event Temple, we are confident our sales and event teams are empowered and able to provide world class guest experiences"

FIskvik continued, "Before choosing Event Temple, Strawberry investigated and screened all the major solutions within the hotel sales & catering landscape. Event Temple was selected as the preferred solution because it is a robust sales and catering platform and connects so easily with the rest of our technology stack and they are committed to delivering an easy to use system and world class customer service. We have found that throughout the onboarding experience so far that they have delivered on their promise."

Event Temple's software ensures a seamless onboarding experience for hotels, thanks to its user-friendly interface and powerful solutions for chain management and enterprise capabilities. The platform's advanced event management technology and hotel group room block management tools make it a premium hotel solution.

Bob Graham, CEO of Event Temple, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be the Sales and Catering software to assist with Strawberry's digital transformation for its portfolio of over 225 hotels. At Event Temple we believe in doing what is right for the customer, and we are proud to see that this roll out has gone so smoothly. It has been a pleasure to work with Strawberry to deliver world class events, and I am proud of the hard work out team has done to provide a smooth roll out so far."

Bob Graham concluded, "At Event Temple, we are dedicated to ensuring the success of our partners by providing powerful software that enhances their sales process and boosts their bottom line. With Strawberry, we were able to showcase how our software's core pillars—ease of use, best-in-class integrations, industry-leading support, and unparalleled scalability—align with their growth objectives. Our team is thrilled to collaborate with such a prestigious company and contribute to their continued success."

