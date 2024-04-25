Stream Analyze Enters the U.S. to Make "Stupid" Machines Smart with Edge AI Solution

Smallest, fastest AI at the edge, Stream Analyze transforms landscape at a fraction of the cost

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stream Analyze, the software platform for edge analytics that enables AI models to be developed, deployed, and evolved on any device, announces its expansion into the United States. Partnering with Microchip and other U.S. companies, Stream Analyze democratizes AI access across any sector. Stream Analyze's platform transforms previously "stupid" machines into intelligent IoT assets, allowing customers to unlock the full potential of AI and monetize data directly on the edge.

Backed by 30 years of academic research and founded in 2015, Stream Analyze is part of the European Innovation Council (EIC) accelerator program and is backed by Combient, a group of leading Nordic companies pushing digitalization across industries. Stream Analyze's customers are global leaders in sectors like automotive and manufacturing, including Volvo Group, Iveco, Toyota Material Handling, Autoliv, Husqvarna, and ifm.

"Expanding into the U.S. market is a milestone for Stream Analyze, as it opens doors to a hotbed of innovation and technology," said Jan Nilsson, co-founder and CEO of Stream Analyze. "Our edge AI solutions are ideally positioned for sectors at the forefront of digital transformation, like the automotive, manufacturing, and chip industries, spurred by advancements like Tesla's disruption and Industry 4.0. This move isn't just about growing our footprint; it's about catalyzing a wave of innovation, making edge AI accessible, and driving

significant business advancements through data insights."

Stream Analyze's Unique Edge Computing Platform

The primary challenge with existing on-device edge solutions lies in their unsustainable economic model: these solutions face unscalable costs. Devices send vast quantities of mostly useless raw data from sensor inputs straight to cloud servers to be stored and analyzed. This process often results in energy, computing, and storage costs that far exceed the cost of the hardware itself.

Stream Analyze circumvents those issues by putting the AI directly on the device. By processing a wide variety of data types on the edge – including sensor data, images, audio, and video – Stream Analyze significantly reduces data and processing costs, improves data security and integrity, lowers energy costs, and enables entirely new business models.

The end-to-end platform is the smallest in the world, able to support AI on low-compute MCUs and other devices previously thought to be unsuitable for AI applications. Requiring only 17kB of memory, Stream Analyze is 5,600x smaller than AWS Greengrass, all while averaging 2x faster inference than TensorFlow Lite. Compact code and faster inference speeds enable more devices to operate with improved intelligence, responsiveness, and maintainability.

The comprehensive platform streamlines the process of developing, deploying, running, and managing analytical AI models across networks of distributed, resource-constrained edge devices. The company offers four key products:

SA Engine, the main component installed on each device;

SA Studio, a front-end development environment;

SA Staging, a testing environment for model scaling simulations; and

SA Federated Services, which facilitates integration with customers' existing infrastructure.

Stream Analyze is a deep data science tool designed to be usable by everyone in the enterprise. Model changes are implemented through a no-code platform made so the entire team of analysts and engineers – not just data scientists – can build models and send updates directly to the device with no firmware update required and no asset downtime.

"Our platform stands out by being more compact, powerful, and quicker to deploy AI models than any competitor, offering a complete solution that is unparalleled in the market," continued Nilsson. "Our unique position allows us to provide real-time status updates on device functionality, which is critical for operational efficiency. For instance, predicting maintenance needs for a wheel loader in an underground mine can prevent costly operational interruptions, saving millions. This level of insight and agility in AI deployment is something only Stream Analyze can deliver."

About Stream Analyze

Stream Analyze is the software platform for edge analytics that enables AI models to be developed, deployed, and evolved on any device. The company is bringing the convenience of the cloud to the edge, crafting the blueprint for smart devices, lowering the entry barrier for AI, and making technology universally accessible. To learn more about Stream Analyze, visit http://www.streamanalyze.com.

Media Contact

Stream Analyze PR Team, Stream Analyze, 7072362177, [email protected], www.streamanalyze.com

SOURCE Stream Analyze