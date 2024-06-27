StreamAlive Announces General Availability for Twitch to Help Streamers Encourage and Enhance Audience Participation

However, the streamers we've been working with love how StreamAlive supercharges their chats and transforms text into visual interactions that wow their audiences and encourage even the most quiet viewers to participate and be seen. Post this

Twitch audiences are generally active in chat, but when streamers ask questions, viewers' answers are quickly buried in the fast-moving thread. This causes streamers to inadvertently ignore most of the responses – especially when lots of people type their answers at once. StreamAlive recognized an opportunity to expand the ways that streamers can harness their chat activity by capturing responses in the form of visual maps, graphs, thought bubbles, word clouds, colorful moving tiles and other interactions that "gamify" the experience.

"We've spent a lot of time learning about the Twitch ecosystem and chatting with streamers to understand the things that will most help them connect with and grow their communities," said Tina Lyngdoh, StreamAlive Co-founder and COO. "Twitch already has a lot of native features that enable viewers to express themselves and support their favorite channels. However, the streamers we've been working with love how StreamAlive supercharges their chats and transforms text into visual interactions that wow their audiences and encourage even the most quiet viewers to participate and be seen."

StreamAlive's integration enables Twitch streamers to host live streams that capture and keep viewers' attention, drive engagement and participation, and keeps the community coming back for more. Twitch users can connect to StreamAlive and schedule interactions ahead of upcoming live streams. Once they activate StreamAlive, creators can choose from a set of interactions to run, add slides, create questions, or use GenAI for automated question creation based on topic and audience type.

Rohin Bhaumik was previously product lead for Booyah! India, a live streaming service predominantly for mobile gamers. He has worked extensively with gamers in South Asia, and as a former gaming content creator himself, believes that StreamAlive's platform has the potential to transform the viewer experience on Twitch and YouTube.

"While the audience participation use case is very obvious for 'Just Chatting' streamers on Twitch, there is also a fantastic opportunity for gamers during lobby and load times, and even more so for RPG games like Elden Ring and FPS games like Valorant. I'm excited for what StreamAlive is building and have been sharing it with streamers I've worked with. There is a palpable excitement in being able to engage fans through live chat in the visual ways that StreamAlive creates," said Rohin Bhaumik.

GoofGuy is a variety gamer and travel live streamer with a goal to bring audiences on his adventures all around the world. He uses StreamAlive to transform the audience experience on Twitch to engage and learn about his audience's preferences.

"I love talking to people. StreamAlive helps me do this at scale in my streams, giving a visual voice to my tribe. I recently used 'Talking Tiles' a visualization of Tetris-style falling blocks to riff with my audience. Considering that a lot of my conversations with my community are improvised and in-the-moment, having a tool that allows for ad hoc usage is also important to me," said Tanvir Mohamed aka GoofGuy.

Core features include:

Live polls: The Twitch chat stream can be turned into a live poll,

Word clouds: Create colorful word clouds from chat responses.

Polls: Polls are dynamic and are populated by the chat in real time.

Interactive maps: Plot locations in real-time based on audience responses in the chat.

Random Spinner Wheels: Launch spinner wheels for random selection based on audience usernames.

Automatic Q&A: StreamAlive's AI curates audience questions from the chat stream.

StreamAlive is a noninvasive or implementation-heavy tool for streamers, running interactive elements directly in the Twitch chat stream without the requirement of a second screen, allowing for non-interrupted and natural engagement with audiences. StreamAlive also provides users with chat replay and analysis broken down minute-by-minute, allowing streamers to see how audience engagement fluctuates throughout the stream.

For more information about StreamAlive's integration with Twitch, visit: https://www.streamalive.com/solutions/twitch

About StreamAlive

StreamAlive empowers companies, creators, and class presenters to get the best out of their technology and audiences with an AI-based audience engagement platform. The company's solution reverses the status quo of "ignoring audiences" and boosts active participation at scale for online, in-person, and hybrid sessions from webinars and town-hall meetings to training and gaming. StreamAlive works seamlessly with popular presentation and streaming platforms including YouTube Live, Twitch, Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2022, StreamAlive is backed by well known VC firms and angel investors, and has teams in the US, UK, and India. For more information, visit https://www.streamalive.com/.

