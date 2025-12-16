StreamAlive Gives PowerPoint Its Biggest Upgrade in 38 Years

With the PowerPoint add-in, our sessions will be even more interactive than ever and participants won't need any extra devices AJ Hale, Chair at the Global Cardiovascular Collective Post this

"PowerPoint was invented 38 years ago and ever since then it's been used to talk to audiences," said Lux Narayan, CEO and co-founder of StreamAlive. "Imagine showing a PowerPoint slide with a world map where dots with the local time and weather come to life as people share where they are joining from in the Teams or Zoom chat. With this launch, we're making PowerPoint slides listen to the audience for the first time ever through the meeting chat. "

StreamAlive's add-in is already transforming the way presenters connect with their audiences.

"We use StreamAlive both in person and online to teach everything from emergency basic life support like CPR, to complex electrophysiology and interventional Cardiology procedures to our friends across Africa and the Global South," said AJ Hale, Chair at the Global Cardiovascular Collective. "With the PowerPoint add-in, our sessions will be even more interactive than ever and participants won't need any extra devices. (A blessing in our resource constrained settings). It has changed the way we do our training, from monologues to dialogues and helped enhance retention and engagement!"

Facilitation experts echo that sentiment. "This is the biggest leap forward for PowerPoint in years," said John Chen, author of Engaging Virtual Meetings. "I've spent my career helping people run engaging sessions and StreamAlive has built the missing piece we've all been waiting for."

StreamAlive is built for the way people actually present.

Over 80% of the world's presentations are still delivered in PowerPoint. Until now, presenters had to juggle between slides and third-party tools to engage audiences. StreamAlive removes this friction by bringing the interaction layer into the deck itself.

The add-in works on both Windows and Mac, is free for up to 10 commenters per session, and paid plans start at $30/month at the time of this release.

Availability:

The StreamAlive PowerPoint add-in is available starting today. To learn more and install the add-in, visit StreamAlive.com or its AppSource listing

About StreamAlive

StreamAlive is a chat-powered audience engagement platform that can work inside your existing PowerPoint slides or independently, and helps transform live sessions into two-way conversations. By turning the chat on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and other platforms into interactive features like polls, quizzes, word clouds, spinners, maps, and more, StreamAlive provides presenters with the ability to keep attention, build connections, and make every session more engaging. Founded in 2021, StreamAlive is used by educators, trainers, facilitators, creators, and businesses around the world to make virtual and hybrid presentations come alive. Learn more at StreamAlive.com

