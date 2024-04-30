StreamAlive Introduces GenAI Capabilities to Help Streamers and Presenters Better Understand and Connect with Their Audiences

Almost forty years after Microsoft introduced PowerPoint, not much has evolved in the workflow of assembling a presentation deck. Post this

"Almost forty years after Microsoft introduced PowerPoint, not much has evolved in the workflow of assembling a presentation deck," said Lux Narayan, StreamAlive CEO. "Today, there are all kinds of GenAI-powered presentation makers that people can use to instantly build or enhance decks, including the images and text needed to speak to their audience. While these tools are great, we decided to flip the script and enable presenters to use GenAI to listen to others by tackling one of the most challenging parts of creating a presentation – ideating relevant and interesting questions to ask your audience, and then visually acknowledging their responses."

With this update, StreamAlive provides a straightforward method for presenters and creators to enrich their live sessions by simply inputting their presentation topic and audience type (e.g. corporate employees, students, etc.) into the platform. The AI generates and recommends a list of polls and open-ended questions that presenters can use as prompts and conversation starters to elicit audience responses and participation. The audience interactions are captured and visualized in StreamAlive's existing suite of visual interactions such as Wonder Words (wordclouds) and Talking Tiles. All interactions are powered by the chat function of Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, YouTube Live and Twitch.

"As someone that's found a passion for breathing new life into virtual corporate events with interactive music experiences, I understand how improving engagement and inclusion changes the state of the audience," said professional DJ Martin Smith aka DJ Graffiti, who works with brands including Google, Nike, Campbell's and Amazon. "I see StreamAlive's new GenAI capabilities as a great way for presenters and streamers to expand audience interaction by thinking in new ways. The best virtual events make the audience forget it's virtual, and StreamAlive helps enable that."

StreamAlive leverages AI-powered engagement technology to boost active participation for online, in-person and hybrid events across a variety of audiences. Companies like Nike, Persistent Systems and Symphony AI as well as users across education, business and creator sectors have used the tech to improve audience, employee and student experiences.

StreamAlive empowers company, creator and education presenters to get the best out of their technology and audiences with an AI-based audience engagement platform. The company's solution reverses the status quo of "ignoring audiences" and boosts active participation at scale for online, in-person, and hybrid sessions from events, conferences, webinars and town-hall meetings to training and gaming. StreamAlive works seamlessly with popular presentation and streaming platforms including YouTube Live, Twitch, Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2022, StreamAlive is backed by venture funds and private angel investors, and has its offices in New Jersey with remote team members in the US, UK and India. For more information, visit https://www.streamalive.com/.

