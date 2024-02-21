StreamAlive Joins Zoom App Marketplace to Boost Active Audience Participation During Live Online, In-Person and Hybrid Sessions

StreamAlive's integration with Zoom completely changes how our mutual customers can easily and effectively make their presentations as interactive and memorable as possible – as well as track and measure engagement across all of their events. Post this

Meeting hosts can add the StreamAlive app from the Zoom marketplace or once they have started a meeting from the Zoom desktop client's "add app" feature. Once a user has added the StreamAlive app for Zoom, they will allow the StreamAlive bot into their meeting to activate audience interactions. Users are not required to be StreamAlive customers to take advantage of the app's functionality and are free to use the StreamAlive app for Zoom in guest mode. There are no downloads, and participants don't need to leave Zoom to use StreamAlive.

"One of the biggest challenges that presenters have during live online, in-person, or hybrid sessions is ensuring that everyone in their audience is seen, heard and acknowledged," said Lux Narayan, StreamAlive CEO. "The problem is that presentation tools were not developed with engagement in mind. StreamAlive's integration with Zoom completely changes how our mutual customers can easily and effectively make their presentations as interactive and memorable as possible – as well as track and measure engagement across all of their events."

Once StreamAlive is activated for a live Zoom session, presenters can plan out and integrate any of the available engagement features and visual interactions directly into their presentation using custom run-of-show templates created by the user in their StreamAlive account. These features can be added to presentations ahead of time, or launched ad hoc during a presentation.

Guest users have access to a limited number of pre-created templates and ad-hoc interactions within the Zoom desktop client. They are limited to a set number of chat interactions and cannot take advantage of live or post-session analytics. With a free StreamAlive account, users can manage their account settings, run of show, interactions, and analytics from within the Zoom desktop client.

StreamAlive harnesses AI to generate questions and answer options for polls, as well as to automatically identify and filter audience questions from the chat into a designated location.

"Zoom's core mission is one platform that delivers limitless human connection, and StreamAlive helps our users push the boundaries of active engagement and participation for their live presentations, meetings, and events," said Ross Mayfield, Head of Product, Zoom Apps. "StreamAlive is well aligned with our goal of delivering happiness to everyone we connect with, and it's wonderful to have them join our app marketplace."

StreamAlive also enables users to track and analyze audience engagement to know what worked well and make informed decisions about future live sessions based on who engaged, what they said, and when.

For more information about StreamAlive's integration with Zoom, visit: https://marketplace.zoom.us/apps/DyWJwpPIS429BoBLdEsWKw

About StreamAlive

StreamAlive empowers companies, creators, and class presenters to get the best out of their technology and audiences with an AI-based audience engagement platform. The company's solution reverses the status quo of "ignoring audiences" and boosts active participation at scale for online, in-person, and hybrid sessions from webinars and town-hall meetings to training and gaming. StreamAlive works seamlessly with popular presentation and streaming platforms including YouTube Live, Twitch, Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2022, StreamAlive is backed by private angel investors and has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit https://www.streamalive.com/.

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, 3478802895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

SOURCE StreamAlive