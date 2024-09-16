StreamAlive Launches Google Chrome Extension, Providing Easy Access for Users of Browser-Based Streaming and Webinar Platforms

This Chrome extension has the potential to be transformative for us and our users as browser-based streaming continues to gain popularity for its simplicity, ease-of-use, and compatibility with live streaming software for production and simulcasting Post this

There is also a significant use case for virtual and hybrid events platforms such as Airmeet, Hopin (now Ringcentral), ON24, BigMarker, Hubilo, Goldcast, and others that people use to host webinars, summits, meetups, town halls, and workshops where participants can interact with the presenter and each other through chat. StreamAlive's chat-powered visual interactions such as live polls, quizzes, interactive maps, and word clouds take audience participation on these platforms to a new level.

"This Chrome extension has the potential to be transformative for us and our users as browser-based streaming continues to gain popularity for its simplicity, ease-of-use, and compatibility with live streaming software for production and simulcasting," said Lux Narayan, StreamAlive CEO. "Today's live streamers are growing their brands by meeting audiences where they are, and we are committed to providing the easiest, most frictionless solutions for exponentially boosting engagement that is powered directly from chat interactions on any platform in real time."

An early adopter of StreamAlive's Chrome Extension for livestreaming is keynote DJ Martin Smith (aka DJ Graffiti). Speaking about his experience of using the extension in his live sessions, he said, "StreamAlive changed the game originally by simplifying audience interaction at virtual events. This update to the Chrome Extension is next level. Now, I can engage with my audiences on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitch all at the same time."

Since its launch, StreamAlive has powered 7,400+ live events, processed over a half million comments from more than 80,000 unique commenters.

StreamAlive's Google Chrome extension currently works with Restream and StreamYard (and all their supported platforms), Airmeet, Vimeo, LinkedIn, and Webex with plans to support CVent, RingCentral, Goldcast, Hubilo, Zuddl, Cloudpresenter, BigMarker, ON24, Sequel.io and other popular browser-based livestreaming and event platforms. Click here for more information about StreamAlive's Google Chrome extension.

About StreamAlive

StreamAlive empowers companies, creators, and class presenters to get the best out of their technology and audiences with an AI-based audience engagement platform. The company's solution reverses the status quo of "ignoring audiences" and boosts active participation at scale for online, in-person, and hybrid sessions from webinars and town-hall meetings to training and gaming. StreamAlive works seamlessly with popular presentation and streaming platforms including YouTube Live, Twitch, Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2022, StreamAlive is backed by private angel investors and has offices in New York, India, and London. For more information, visit https://www.streamalive.com/.

