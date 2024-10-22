StreamAlive Launches New Interactive Features Tailored for Higher Education to Enhance Classroom Engagement and Learning Outcomes

From the outset, we recognized the potential for StreamAlive to significantly enhance teaching and training in higher education. Post this

"In today's educational landscape, multiple factors contribute to student success. While developing robust curricula and designing pedagogical frameworks—including setting clear learning outcomes and assessments—are central to the academic mission, student engagement is equally critical but often overlooked," said John Ittelson, Professor Emeritus at California State University, Monterey Bay. "Though technology can present distractions, when leveraged effectively, it becomes a powerful tool for promoting active engagement and meaningful participation. StreamAlive enhances this process by embedding interactive and assessment-driven elements directly into the digital platforms educators already rely on, transforming passive learning into an active, participatory experience."

Addressing the Evolving Needs of the Modern Classroom

When GoGuardian surveyed 1,000+ North America educators before the 2023-24 school year, more than 93 percent said they were "somewhat or very likely" to implement an EdTech product they hadn't used before. In a spring 2023 MIT faculty newsletter, Professor Richard de Neufville wrote about Dealing with the Lack of Student Engagement in Lectures. He cited a colleague that "correctly confronts us with the fact that many of our students are not engaging with our lectures. They are out in cyberspace, playing games, watching sports, IM'ing, etc." He concludes: "We can and should be able to engage students effectively in the cyber age."

StreamAlive's new features were developed after extensive consultation with educators, aligning with the growing demand for innovative tools that address the complexities of today's classroom. The new tools allow faculty to conduct both formative and summative assessments, facilitate real-time feedback, and create a more collaborative and dynamic learning atmosphere. The platform's ability to gamify learning, through structured student competition and team-based activities, has been shown to improve learning retention and student motivation.

"From the outset, we recognized the potential for StreamAlive to significantly enhance teaching and training in higher education," said Lux Narayan, CEO of StreamAlive. "We invested substantial effort in gathering insights from faculty about their key challenges—ranging from fostering engagement to managing diverse learning modalities. Our newly launched features are designed with these challenges in mind, empowering faculty to create learning environments that are not only more interactive and engaging but also support data-driven instructional strategies."

StreamAlive: Empowering Instructors with Innovative Tools

In the context of rapidly evolving educational technologies, StreamAlive is positioned as a strategic partner for institutions seeking to improve both student outcomes and instructional efficiency. The platform's capabilities—ranging from real-time performance monitoring to interactive collaboration—allow educators to adapt their teaching approaches in ways that are personalized and responsive to student needs. By incorporating StreamAlive's features into their courses, faculty are equipped to meet the diverse demands of the modern classroom, whether through virtual, hybrid, or traditional in-person settings.

"Peer-to-peer collaboration in the classroom, especially when gamified, can greatly enhance the overall learning experience and promote better student-faculty interactions," said Prof. James Abello at Rutgers University. "StreamAlive enables me to easily assess how well students are retaining knowledge and preparing for exams in a way that encourages team-building and social interactions while tapping into everyone's competitive spirit."

"Building genuine connections with my students is at the core of my teaching. When students feel heard, something powerful happens—they become more engaged and invested in the learning process," shares Tatiana Rodriguez, Lecturer at Rutgers University. "StreamAlive brings this connection to life in such an engaging and inclusive way. With features like interactive word clouds, playful thought bubbles, and captivating falling tiles, every student's voice is visualized on screen. It's rewarding to see students, especially those who are usually more reserved, participating more. This creates a sense of shared energy and involvement that elevates the entire class."

Educators can easily integrate and embed StreamAlive's visual interactions into the slide decks of their preferred presentation software application be it PowerPoint, Keynote, or Google Slides. StreamAlive works seamlessly with an instructor's preferred video conferencing platform including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. Students power StreamAlive's visual interactions directly by typing their responses to questions into the platform's native chat function.

For deans and faculty looking to enhance student engagement and improve learning outcomes, StreamAlive's new offerings provide a robust and scalable solution. With its focus on making teaching both more interactive and data-driven, StreamAlive aligns with institutional priorities of fostering academic success, innovation, and student-centered learning. For more information about StreamAlive and its new education use case, please visit https://www.streamalive.com/solutions/teaching-training

About StreamAlive

StreamAlive empowers company, creator and education presenters to get the best out of their technology and audiences with an AI-based audience engagement platform. The company's solution reverses the status quo of "ignoring audiences" and boosts active participation at scale for online, in-person, and hybrid sessions from events, conferences, webinars and town-hall meetings to training and gaming. StreamAlive works seamlessly with popular presentation and streaming platforms including YouTube Live, Twitch, Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2022, StreamAlive is backed by venture funds and private angel investors, and has its offices in New Jersey with remote team members in the US, UK and India. For more information, visit https://www.streamalive.com/.

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected]

SOURCE StreamAlive