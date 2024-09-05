StreamAlive Selected To Participate in Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024

Being invited to participate in this year's Startup Battlefield is solid validation of our simple yet powerful solution for making live sessions more interactive and engaging Post this

TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 will be held from Mon, Oct. 28 - Wed, Oct. 30 at Moscone West in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies and discussing what's top-of-mind for the tech industry's key innovators—and this year will be no different. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer and more.

About StreamAlive

StreamAlive empowers companies, creators, and class presenters to get the best out of their technology and audiences with an AI-based audience engagement platform. The company's solution reverses the status quo of "ignoring audiences" and boosts active participation at scale for online, in-person, and hybrid sessions from webinars and town-hall meetings to training and gaming. StreamAlive works seamlessly with popular presentation and streaming platforms including YouTube Live, Twitch, Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2022, StreamAlive is backed by private angel investors and has offices in New York, India, and London. For more information, visit https://www.streamalive.com/.

About Startup Battlefield

TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield 200 is the world's preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world's leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what's top of mind for the tech industry's key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.

Media Contact

